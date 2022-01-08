End of an era: Halo servers on Xbox 360 shutting down next week

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Even if Halo Infinite is being a success, it is impossible to deny that the franchise lived a golden age during the era of the Xbox 360. More than one of us spent hours in front of the screen enjoying games of Halo 3, Halo reach Y Halo 4 with friends thanks to the magic that Xbox LIVE has offered for 20 years.

Unfortunately, everything that makes us happy has to end at some point. No online service can stay on for eternity. Like it or not, people move on, move on to other products, and what they once loved with all their heart ends up becoming a mere anecdote.

That ended up happening with the classics of Halo on Xbox 360. It is for this reason that 343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios made the difficult decision to shut them down. If you were a fan of these experiences and want to say goodbye, we recommend that you do so as soon as possible as the servers will close next week.

To be exact, the servers of Halo for Xbox 360 will cease to operate as of Thursday, January 13, 2022. The following games will be affected by this measure:

Halo 3

Halo 3: ODST

Halo 4

Halo Combat Evolved Anniversary

Halo: Reach

Halo Spartan Assault

Halo Wars

These are the Halo affected by the closure

“On January 13, 2022, the Xbox 360 game servers for the games of Halo they will turn off (service will be terminated). This means that while these games will be playable, online services, such as challenges and file sharing, will no longer be available, ”343 Industries said when it announced the shutdown.

But what does shutting down the servers mean? Basically that the pairing of Halo 3; Halo 3: ODST; Halo 4; Halo Combat Evolved Anniversaryy Halo reach will stop serving. By this he means that you should forget about playing multiplayer games on Xbox LIVE. Luckily all is not lost and the campaigns will operate as if nothing and you will have the opportunity to do multiplayer games on LAN.

The Master Chief Collection will keep the legacy alive

The good news is that you don’t have to say goodbye to online games entirely. Although the servers of their original versions will close their doors, this will not affect the Master Chief Collection. As you know, this is a remastering for Xbox One that collects the campaigns and multiplayer of classic deliveries of Halo.

So, in case you feel nostalgic you will always have the opportunity to start the Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S or PC and enjoy some good games with a classic flavor. We remind you that this collection is part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog, so it is a good option to play it if you have not purchased it yet.

But why close the originals and not those of the Master Chief Collection? As explained by 343 Industries, the games in the collection were rebuilt and remastered to use modernized servers. In this way, they will be able to continue operating without any problem. In addition, they are more used than those of the original games.

“Month by month, the use of these online services on Xbox 360 continues to decline, creating a greater imbalance between the time and work required to maintain them against the impact it has on the community of Halo”343 Industries mentioned. “This does not mean that we do not value everyone who plays Halo if we do it! But, as with many businesses, our teams must balance the needs and available resources to prioritize the areas and opportunities that have the greatest impact. “

Now, it is important to note that this only applies to versions of the Master Chief Collection. If you play these installments of Halo on Xbox One or Series X via backward compatibility, then you won’t be able to access multiplayer either. This is since you are running the original game on a new console.

Halo Xbox 360 services are going offline in December 2021. Games remain playable indefinitely, but some experiences will be impacted. Please visit https://t.co/9934rbtGdO for all the info. pic.twitter.com/11hEpzUrwE – Halo (@Halo) December 18, 2020

This is certainly sad news, but it was to be expected. After all, the number of people who play Halo on Xbox 360 it must be too little to justify the maintenance and operation of its servers. In addition, 343 Industries warned since December 2020 that this was going to happen. In fact, the servers lasted longer than expected, since it was going to be closed in December of last year.

And you, will you miss Halo on Xbox 360? What are your best memories of these FPS classics? Tell us in the comments.

