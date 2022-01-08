Emma Watson takes with humor the confusion with Julia Roberts niece

English actress and model Emma Watson reacted with humor to the fact that a photo of Emma Roberts was mistakenly used in the special Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts instead of a picture of who really played the character Hermione Granger.

See also → Emma Watson confessed that she fell in love with Tom Felton

“I was not so pretty”, wrote Emma Watson when sharing the photo of Emma Roberts in his official account of the social network Instagram. The post surpassed four million likes and 19,400 comments in just one day.

The picture shows Julia Roberts niece as a child and wearing Minnie Mouse ears while eating her breakfast and Emma Roberts herself published that photo in 2012 on her Instagram account.

“Are you telling me that there is a multiverse of Emmas?” Commented with humor several followers of the remembered actress who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film saga.

The special of the American streaming service HBO Max titled Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts brought the actors together several years after the hit series to talk about what they went through during the filming of the films.

Do not stop seeing → What became of the Harry Potter cast after 20 years

Find out more → JK Rowling will not be in the Harry Potter special prepared by HBO Max

It may interest you → Emma Watson publishes a moving message for the anniversary of Harry Potter