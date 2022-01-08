Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth welcomed the year in Ibiza

This has been a Christmas to remember again at the home of Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth. After a romantic and family tour of European cities such as Seville, Paris, Rome, London and Prague, the couple and their children They returned to Spain to receive 2022. The chosen place was Ibiza, one of the most popular destinations in our country and surroundings that enjoys magical landscapes and dreamy beaches, although in winter the temperatures are not so inviting to take a bath. The couple and their three children India, Tristan and Sasha enjoyed the last days of last year visiting corners of the Pitiusan island such as an amusement fair or a flea market, places where they did not go completely unnoticed by some astute fans who recognized them. . Naturally the superhero Thor was photographed with those who approached the bumper cars, where he was with his kids.

Elsa Pataky and Gabriella Brooks, two very good sisters-in-law

Circus, reunion with friends and roscón! Elsa Pataky and her children make the most of their visit to Madrid

The couple was also accompanied by Liam, Chris’s brother, and his girlfriend Gabriella Brooks (They have been going out for two years) who were in charge of doing the shopping in the supermarket (they were seen with several bags) to toast the new year. Wearing comfortable, casual clothing, the 31-year-old actor and 25-year-old model pushed the packed shopping cart into the car. Elsa’s brother, Cristian Prieto, with his wife Silvia were also in Ibiza with the Hemsworths. After these days in paradise, Chris was seen leaving the Balearic island, as the artist is immersed in the filming of Tyler rake 2, sequel to one of the most watched action films on Netflix, in Prague.

Chris and Elsa’s European journey with their children began last November in Spain, the country of origin of the protagonist of Afterclass. Specifically, Elsa ended up in Seville, where she received an award for her professional career at the International Purebred Spanish Horse Show (SICAB). Later they arrived cities like Madrid, Rome, Paris, London and Prague, whose corners they traveled accompanied by their three children India, nine years old, Tristan and Sasha, seven. It was in these places where the marriage, which has celebrated its 11th anniversary, starred in its most romantic and fun images!

Elsa Pataky and her children 'fly' over the snow thanks to the impressive strength of 'Thor' Hemsworth

The jokes between the two are not strange and they have given us some again during their recent stay in a snowy place. There Chris distracted Elsa so that she, looking naively away, would not realize the affectionate push she was about to receive and that would make her fall into a blanket of snow. Laughing, they then began a snowball fight that their children would witness. The couple has changed this year the Australian summer for the low temperatures of Europe to celebrate these holidays. Their time in Spain has also brought them together with Elsa’s family and friends – the actress shared her meeting with some friends she had not seen for two years due to the pandemic. Without a doubt, an unbeatable way to start 2022.





