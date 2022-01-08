El Telégrafo – The Grammys are postponed and the Golden Globes are canceled due to covid-19

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, the highest honors in music, will be postponed indefinitely due to the increase in Covid-19 cases from the new omicron variant, the Recording Academy and CBS announced on Wednesday. Last year’s show was also postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic.

“Holding the event on January 31 simply involves too many risks,” they said in a statement.

This due to the increase in cases per omicron that according to the data of the World Health Organization continues to break records in infections this week, 9 million confirmed cases were registered in just 24 hours.

Separately, the organizers of the Golden Globes, 2022 will be a private event this year with no live broadcast, organizers said, as they prepare to hold a shortened ceremony on Sunday, January 9, 202.

Earlier this week, the Association said there would be no public or red carpet at the event, which would also “shed light on (the group’s) long-standing philanthropic work.”

Nominees include Lady Gaga (House of Gucci), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), Will Smith (King Richard), Kristen Stewart (Spencer) and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth). On television, the drama “Succession” leads with five nominations.