Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson recalls one of the great moments in Xbox history

The actor and WWE star was part of the presentation of Microsoft’s first console at CES 2001.

Microsoft has lived a 2021 marked by the Xbox 20th Anniversary, with exclusive products and a beautiful interactive virtual museum as part of the celebration. This first Xbox was unveiled at CES 2001 and featured a very special guest, the popular actor and retired WWE star, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Photography is a whole trip to 2001Tom Warren, from The Verge, shared from his Twitter account an image of The Rock with Bill Gates To remember. The actor’s appearance is quite a journey in the early 2000s, in an event that has already been completed 21 years. The star has replied to the Tweet joking about that day and recalling their pleasant experience during the presentation of the console.

We were the coolest in VegasDwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson“It was a fun day at CES introducing the world to the original Xbox for the first time with Bill, we were the coolest in Las Vegas “joked The Rock, as he commented that he and Bill Gates were talking about technology and fanny packs. The actor’s message has not taken long to arouse reactions, such as that of the official Xbox account, who joined the jokes by defining them as “world team champions.”

Among the recent appearances of the actor in video games, The Rock has been part of the end of Chapter 3 of Fortnite, where in an intense animated video that collected the events of The End, we discovered that the character The Foundation It is none other than Dwayne Johnson. The Xbox presentation event is one of the great moments in the history of the company, a story that Microsoft wanted to collect in a nostalgic video to celebrate its two decades of consoles.

More about: Dwayne Johnson and Xbox.