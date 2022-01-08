Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” remembers the moment when he introduced the first Xbox with Bill Gates

The strangest couple to ever step on stage at a video game event.

Without a doubt, the presentation of the first Xbox went down in history as one of the funniest and weirdest moments in video game history. In 2001, Bill Gates presented the final Xbox design at an event to which The Rock himself attended as a guest, who was a WWE Superstar at the time. Imagine the scene, Bill Gates, the richest man in the world, a manual “nerd” in his classic glasses and blue shirt, talking to The Rock about the benefits of Xbox and the future of the video game industry. Today, 20 years later, The Rock remembers that moment with great fondness.

“It was a fun day at CES, presenting to the world for the first time Xbox with Bill “, assured the actor through his official Twitter account.”We were the coolest cats in Vegas, talking nonsense about our broadband capabilities and fanny packs. ”A totally iconic scene, to be sure.

20 years later, the Redmond people continue to triumph in the video game industry with the launch of Xbox Series X | S, its latest generation consoles, Xbox Game Pass and games coming soon from the likes of Starfield, Hellblade II, Fable, Perfect Dark or Avowed, among many others yet to be announced. As for The Rock, he continues to collaborate with the Xbox brand from time to time, but has left behind the trend of going everywhere with sunglasses. On the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the brand, Xbox published a documentary series of its history on Youtube where he reveals some interesting details such as the cause of the Xbox 360 red lights of death.

