Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) Makes History With His Tequila Business

Dwayne johnson turns everything it touches to gold. In addition to being one of the most prolific actors in Hollywood, The Rock he also makes his fortune away from the big screen. On this occasion, the reason for his happiness is due to the success of his brand of tequila called Teremana.

This is how he explained it himself through his account Instagram: “It’s official and unprecedented. Our Teremana It has sold more than 600,000 nine-liter cases in 2021, making it the fastest growing tequila in history. Thank you for making Teremana your number one tequila and the tequila of the year. “

The brand itself defends its product and defines it as an “ultra-premium” drink. “Made in a small Mexican town, between the peaks of the Altos de Jalisco, every step of our tequila manufacturing process is done in a meticulous way to produce a delicious product, “he says.

Beats George Clooney

The success of Dwayne johnson is even more remarkable if we compare it with the performance of other tequilas also sponsored by renowned actors, such as George Clooney. Own The Rock has been commissioned to compare the figures of the two products with evident satisfaction.

“The tequila Casamigos from George Clooney sold about 170,000 cases when purchased by Diageo for a billion dollars. Teremana sold 600,000 cases in just one year, it really puts this growth in extraordinary perspective, “he said.