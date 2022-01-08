Dwayne Johnson and his 10 best movies | Luke Hobbs | actor | The Rock | Fast and Furious nnda nnlt | SPORTS-PLAY

Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as “The Rock,” is one of the best-known personalities in Hollywood. He served as a professional wrestler for WWE until his official retirement in 2019, with the aim of focusing on his artistic career. Today he is a successful actor and one of the best paid in the industry, he has participated in a large number of films, including “Fast and furious” (“Fast and Furious” in Latin America).

MORE INFORMATION: “Fast and Furious”: the tricks behind the incredible scene of the robbery of the vault in “Fast Five”

Johnson joined the main cast as the official Luke hobbs in “Fast and Furious 5” (“Fast Five”) and since then has participated in the following installments of the saga, including the spin-off starring alongside Jason Statham: “Hobbs and Shaw.”

The 48-year-old American actor is one of the most sought-after in the film industry and has positioned himself as one of the best, standing out among other Hollywood celebrities. That’s why Rotten Tomatoes shared a list of the Best Movies in which Dwayne johnson has participated.

Dwayne Johnson joined the main cast as Officer Luke Hobbs in “Fast and Furious 5” (“Fast Five”) (Photo: Getty Images)

MORE INFORMATION: “Fast and Furious”: how fast the protagonists of the franchise have gone

DWAYNE JOHNSON’S 10 BEST MOVIES

10. THE RUNDOWN (2003)

Synopsis: Beck (The Rock) is a tight-lipped bounty hunter who doesn’t like to use a gun and takes any job without asking questions. When Beck’s employer, Walker (William Lucking), sends him to the Amazon to track down Walker’s cocky son Travis (Seann William Scott), Beck discovers a town controlled by a tyrannical treasure hunter (Christopher Walken). To survive, Beck and Travis must work together, without their affection for a mysterious rebel (Rosario Dawson) getting in their way.

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Seann William Scott, Rosario Dawson, Christopher Walken, Ewen Bremner, Jon Gries

Directed by: Peter Berg.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 69%

9. “FAST & FURIOUS 6” (2003)

Synopsis: Ever since Dom’s (Vin Diesel) and Brian’s (Paul Walker) robbery in Rio left them and their team very wealthy, they have scattered all over the world; however, they still must live as fugitives, unable to return home to their families. Meanwhile, Agent Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson) has been tracking down a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second in command is someone Dom knows. Unable to defeat them himself, Hobbs enlists Dom and his team for help in exchange for a full pardon for everyone.

Starring: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson.

Directed by: Justin Lin.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 70%

8. “JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL” (2019)

Synopsis: When Spencer returns to the fantastic world of Jumanji, his friends Martha, Fridge and Bethany re-enter the game to bring him home. But the game is now broken and fighting back. Everything the friends know about Jumanji is about to change as they soon discover that there are more obstacles and more dangers to overcome.

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Mouse, Jack Black, Karen Gillan Rub, Awkwafina, and Nick Jonas.

Directed by: Jake Kasdan.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 71%

7. “CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE” (2016)

Synopsis: Bullied as a teenager for being overweight, Bob Stone (Dwayne Johnson) shows up to his high school reunion looking fit and muscular. While there, he meets Calvin Joyner (Kevin Hart), a fast-talking accountant who misses his glory days as a popular athlete. Stone is now a deadly CIA agent who needs Calvin’s numerical skills to help him save America’s compromised spy satellite system. Together, the former classmates face shootings, espionage, and betrayal as they try to avoid world chaos.

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Amy Ryan Agent, Danielle, Jason Bateman, Aaron Paul

Directed by: Rawson Marshall Thurber.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 71%

6. “JUMANJI: WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE” (2017)

Synopsis: Four high school kids discover an old video game console and are drawn into the jungle of the game, literally becoming the adult avatars of their choice. What they discover is that you don’t just play Jumanji, you have to survive. To win the game and return to the real world, they will have to go on the most dangerous adventure of their lives, discover what Alan Parrish left behind 20 years ago and change the way they think about themselves, or they will be trapped. in the game forever.

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Rhys Darby, Bobby Cannavale

Directed by: Jake Kasdan.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 76%

5. “FAST FIVE” (2011)

Synopsis: Ever since ex-cop Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) and Mia Torretto (Jordana Brewster) removed their brother Dom (Vin Diesel) from custody, they have traveled from border to border to evade authorities. In Rio de Janeiro, they must do one last job before they can get their freedom forever. By assembling their elite team of racers, Brian and Dom know they must confront the corrupt businessman who wants them dead, before the federal agent (Dwayne Johnson) who is following them finds them.

Starring: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Matt Schulze.

Directed by: Justin Lin.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 77%

He served as a professional wrestler for WWE until his official retirement in 2019, with the aim of focusing on his artistic career. (Photo: Getty Images)

4. “THE OTHER GUYS” (2010)

Synopsis: Unlike their heroic counterparts on the force, desk-bound detectives Gamble (Will Ferrell) and Hoitz (Mark Wahlberg) of the New York Police Department (NYPD) don’t get headlines as they work day to day. Gamble enjoys his job as a paper delivery man, but Hoitz is eager to get back on the streets and make a name for himself. When a seemingly minor case turns out to be a big problem, the two cops have a chance to finally prove to their comrades that they have the right things.

Starring: Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Eva Mendes, Michael Keaton, Steve Coogan, Ray Stevenson.

Directed by: Adam McKay.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 78%

3. “FURIOUS 7” (2015)

Synopsis: After defeating international terrorist Owen Shaw, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) and the rest of the crew have parted ways to return to more normal lives. However, Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), Owen’s older brother, is thirsty for revenge. A clever government agent offers to help Dom and company take care of Shaw in exchange for his help in rescuing a kidnapped hacker who has developed a powerful surveillance program.

Starring: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges.

Directed by: James Wan.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 82%

2. “FIGHTING WITH MY FAMILY” (2019)

Synopsis: Born into a close-knit family of wrestlers, Paige and her brother Zak are delighted when they have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to participate in WWE. But when only Paige earns a spot in the competitive training program, she must leave her loved ones behind and face this ruthless new world alone. Paige’s journey pushes her to dig deep and finally show the world that what makes her different is what can make her a star.

Starring: Florence Pugh, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Jack Lowden, Vince Vaughn, and Dwayne Johnson.

Directed by: Stephen Merchant.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

1. “MOANA” (2016)

Synopsis: An adventurous teenage girl embarks on a daring mission to save her people. During her journey, Moana meets the once powerful demigod Maui, who guides her on her quest to become a master path finder. Together they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed journey, encountering massive monsters and impossible odds. Along the way, Moana fulfills the ancient quest for her ancestors and discovers the one thing she has always sought: her own identity.

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho, Rachel House, Temuera Morrison, Jemaine Clement, and Nicole Scherzinger.

Directed by: John Musker and Ron Clements.

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%