Don’t look up, look to the side

One attends with a certain amazement at the enthusiastic reaction that has elicited Don’t look up (in the original, Don’t look up), the feature film by Adam McKay which can currently be seen in the Netflix catalog. This viewer, who had to strain to maintain attention throughout the film, gave the feeling of attending a symposium of past superstars, from the protagonists, Leonardo Dicaprio Y Jennifer Lawrence, even the luxury secondary Meryl streep, in the role of a crazy and lunatic president, and Mark Rylance, delivered to an evanescent parody of the visionary tycoon Elon musk.

The film has a luxurious production, without a doubt, but also with glaringly inconsistent script twists, such as the sudden resignation from destroying the meteorite that is going to end all life on earth because the megamillionaire played by Mark Rylance proposes an experimental plan to fragment it and exploit the mineral wealth it contains. If you notice that The course of the story depends on this bizarre decision., including its outcome, it can be seen to what extent the author of the story exempts himself from a minimum self-demand.

Nor is the problem that the artifact presents in terms of its tone, which oscillates from drama to comedy huff, without avoiding the melodrama, to end a tragic solemnity with metaphysical edges that is broken in one last pirouette with a rough brush stroke. to what Monty Python in its low hours. The result, with so many comings and goings, is that the viewer ends up not knowing which card to stay with. And some of us prefer not to stay at any, persuaded that they had been invited to witness an exhibition as pretentious as it was unnecessary.

But what is most surprising about the phenomenon is that the comparison with another film has not arisen, that you do not have to look very far (it is also in the Netflix catalog and it is from April of this 2021), and that in general terms it counts the same story and approaches the same conflicts (the distraction, daze, and unconsciousness of digitized humanity) but in a much smarter and more elegant way, and without falling into the vices and defects in which McKay’s film delights.

The movie in question, The Mitchells against the machines, is an animated film aimed initially at children and families, but what makes it shine and go much further, in addition to an original mix of 2D and 3D, is one of those well-conceived and locked-in scripts that returns the viewer the joy that I thought was lost since Toy story or Shrek, perhaps the two peaks of American animated cinema of the last decades. In The Mitchells against the machines there is a solvent writing and at the same time ambitious, that embroider the narrative twists with a dexterity that goes beyond the tricks of the scriptwriter’s manual because it does not lose sight of the meaning and coherence of what is being told at any time. As the great wrote Lewis Carroll: “Take care of the sense and the sounds will take care of themselves“.

Everything is fantasy, of course, starting with the rebellion of the robots against their creator and against humanity, which under the direction of a resentful virtual assistant they confine in cells with Wi-Fi to expel it into space. And yet everything flows and is credible, among other reasons because the narrative never loses its tone: that of a compassionate and humane comedy about the weaknesses and clumsiness in which we are all participants, with special attention to that battlefield called family, where we all try to give our best and more times than we would like to, we end up annoying tosomeone.

This is not the only advantage it presents over McKay’s pyrotechnic display. His criticism is also much more accurate and subtle. Instead of the meteorite, a disaster that falls from the sky, in The Mitchells against the machines the apocalypse has a human origin, which is much more plausible and challenges the viewer in a more uncomfortable way. And to avoid the easy cliché that falls over and over again Don’t look up, remaining in a superficial and innocuous satire of technology and hallucinated cyber-capitalism, he resorts to an exalted character, the one who is perhaps the best supervillain of recent times: the virtual assistant Pal, who is nothing more than a female voice and a little face gesturing from a smartphone screen.

Instead of the accumulation of stars from the McKay movie, Mike rianda Y Jeff Rowe, the creators of The Mitchells against the machines, they limit themselves to drawing a telephone, to which, yes, they put the voice of Olivia colman, the wonderful actress who comes out in the role as in that of the queen Isabel II in The Crown. The dialogue with its creator, in which he blames humans for all the damage that they inflict on themselves thanks to technology, and also without using it, is simply anthological.

But perhaps the best of the film is hidden in the trick that Katie, the young aspiring filmmaker who stars in the story, ends up resorting to to defeat artificial intelligence and thus save humanity. With all the power and sophistication of the algorithm that runs them, it turns out that the rogue robots are unable to distinguish between a pig, a hamburger and Monchi, their ugly dog. There is hope at the end of the story, and of the good ones, because it does not come from silly voluntarism or from the idealization of realityOn the contrary, what saves us, even in the face of the catastrophic results of our follies, is that, unlike machines, we are clumsy and imperfect and that makes us happily capable of living with all the imperfections and inaccuracies of the that life is made.

Follow the topics that interest you