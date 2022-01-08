“Don’t Look Up”, Bob Roberts, “Idiocracy” and Barry Levinson: Real Fiction

Among many memorable scenes from Don’t Look Up, the movie of Adam McKay “The one that everyone talks about”, there is one that stands out for its level of painful absurdity. In full denialist rally from President Janie Orlean, one of the attendees casually looks up and sees the comet perfectly cut out in the sky, that comet that everyone there declared to be false. And explodes with indignation at the cry of “Wretches, they lied to us!”, initiating a shower of objects that hits the desolate Jason. The truth was always there, it was easy to verify; the object of fury of the deceived It was not his own stupidity but “the lying politicians.” Sometimes it is difficult to distinguish fiction from reality.

It is not worth diving into the debate over the cinematographic qualities of Don’t look up These days the networks burn with equally energetic demonstrations for or against. The interesting thing about the movie Netflix is its ability to use a meteor the size of Everest as excuse to talk about the here and now, of a Humanity unbridled by the pandemic, of frivolity and snobbery and blindness and manipulation, but that in reality suffers the emergence of a state of affairs that has been developing for a long time. And it also allows you to play “what if …” with respect to three other movies which at the time had the same acidity to dissect a social state, but did not have the penetration capacity that streaming offers today to provoke the same waves of discussion and analysis.

Citizen Bob Roberts

In 1992, Tim robbins He was already a recognized actor, and he had the pleasure of making his directorial debut with an uncomfortable film, as uncomfortable as the political opinions he expressed with his partner Susan Sarandon. Bob Roberts (titled in Argentina Citizen Bob Roberts) it was an annoying pimple at its premiere, so much so that there were suspicions that Paramount was not making much effort to spread it. In a country ruled by George Bush father, flagged in the Gulf War and still not very aware of what was happening in Panama, the story starring Robbins himself made too much noise.

Tim Robbins, right-wing senatorial candidate.

What Don’t look up, Bob Roberts exhibits the manipulation of public opinion from power. A power that is not always the same as political power, as that “Janie, I said now!” what throws him the sinister technohead Peter Isherwell to the President, who runs hurriedly after him. In keeping with the times, Robbins’s film points a little more towards the military-industrial complex that he uncorked with Bush, and anticipates the trumpian thinking from a very different character. Like a creature of Capusotto / Flavor, the Republican candidate for senator is presented with beautiful folk songs whose lyrics operate as a negative of Bob dylan. And when a journalist (a young man Giancarlo esposito) begins to expose the confusing episode with a minor first, and the candidate’s ties to a CIA narco negotiated later, a false attack and another false disability give the push for the triumph. The journalist is murdered by a fanatic follower of Citizen Roberts.

Bob Roberts It had a limited release, and its collection exceeded the $ 4 million it cost by just $ 300,000.

Lies that kill

Five years later, in December 1997, to Barry levinson it was better. Wag the dog cost 15 million and harvested 64, along with two Oscar nominations (to Hillary Henken and the great David Mamet for Adapted Screenplay, already Dustin Hoffman as Actor) and a Golden bear Jury Special at the Berlinale 1998. Those were other times. Falling for Bush for the outrages in Iraq and Panama was already enabled, the president was the democrat Bill clinton. But the film that in Argentina was known by the most shocking but less ingenious title of Lies that kill ended up starring in a beautiful roll of fiction anticipating reality. Which in Don’t look up is diagnostic, in Wag the dog it was prognosis.

Robert De Niro, Anne Heche and Dustin Hoffmann in Lies That Kill.

Two weeks before the election in which he seeks a new term, the president of the United States is in trouble: making sexual advances to a minor in the Oval Office is not something that attracts many votes, and thus the black monk enters the scene Conrad Brean (Robert De Niro) and Hollywood producer Stanley Motss (Hoffmann). In 95 minutes of film, the duo set off a media manipulation and falsification machine which begins with the invention of a war with Albania and becomes more and more complex. The device to divert public attention reaches the fabrication of the case of a soldier lost behind the lines (which leads to another of those brief and explosive appearances of Woody harrelson) and a patriotic song that, to deepen the irony, performs a Willie nelson always closer to the protest folk and marijuana militancy than to political operettas. An “Albanian commando” claims an attack. The president gets reelection.

One month after the premiere of Wag the dog the Clinton scandal broke out and the intern Monica lewinsky. That same 1998, Bill Clinton ordered the bombing of an alleged terrorist chemical weapons factory in Sudan.

“Why does the dog wag its tail? Because a dog is smarter than its tail. If the tail were smart, it could wag the dog”, quotes Levinson.

Idiocracy

Intelligence, precisely, is the central theme of Idiocracy. Or rather the lack of it: Mike judge I already had experience with skull echo chamber creatures like those Beavis & Butt-Head who commented on video clips on MTV. But in 2006 he went a step further, in several ways. The context was ideal: the United States was going for the second term of the second Bush, another expert in filling the tank to the bombers in the name of peace and freedom. The feeling of cultural degradation (And there were still eleven years to go before Donald trump!) brought Judge and the co-writer Ethan cohen to imagine a more nightmarish dystopia than that of Terminator.

Identified as “the most common and ordinary type” of the body, Private Joe Bauers (Luke Wilson) is recruited for a cryogenization experiment that goes wrong: the military man in charge of the project is arrested for organizing a prostitution ring, Bauers and the sex worker Rita are left frozen 500 years and they wake up in a country where the average IQ is hardly superior to that of a well-trained monkey. The most popular television program is Ay, my balls !!!!, where one guy shows up and kicks another guy in the balls. People water crops with the energy drink Brawndo, whose parent company owns the Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration from the United States. The buildings appear ruined, the ends of the bridges do not coincide. The President is the ineffable Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho, surrounded by sponsors – and a cabinet of idiots like Frito Pendejo– and clinching speeches in Congress with a submachine gun to the ceiling.

Bauers the mediocre is now the smartest person in the country.

When the managers of 20th. Century fox they saw Idiocracy they backed away in fear. Time after, Terry crews, the actor who played Camacho, pointed out that “Fox, which owned the film, decided to release it in the fewest theaters that the contract would allow. It had a release in probably three theaters over a weekend and then it just disappeared into the void. ”Judge resigned himself to its taking on the rank of worship in the world of home video; More than fifteen years later, it is enough to review Trump’s United States so that he can also boast of the gift of anticipation. The man with the horned hat in the 2020 Capitol seemed one more protagonist of that idiocracy.

Neither of these movies is often featured in the “trending” charts on platforms. It is even known that the phenomenon Don’t look up it will be replaced sooner rather than later by the next “everyone’s talking about” production. But in their own way they leave a fingerprint, a point to history from a medium that, it is known, is not just entertainment. Because every so often they are seen again, or someone discovers them, and it is clear that it is a half fiction, that they speak of humanity today and here, with its mirrors increasingly distorted. And then, to the post-credit scene of the bronteroc and President Orlean (ah: thanks again, ma’am Meryl streep) shoots a rather nervous giggle.