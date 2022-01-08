‘Don’t look up’ and the failure with the equipment and masks

Although in Esquire we have already explained why the key to understanding Don’t look up It is Sting’s fart, the truth is that the Adam McKay film and an endless cast of stars that is sweeping Netflix like a meteorite has many more things to look at.

Although we could have remained as the character of Jennifer Lawrence, obsessed with discovering the reason behind the racanity of that high military position, we are more than looking at the false teeth (and something else) of Cate Blanchett and her parodic presenter of a style program Good morning america. Although the Australian’s “visit” to Jimmy Fallon’s Late Night was focused on the highly anticipated Nightmare alley (or The alley of lost souls, as it will be released in Spain on January 21), Carol’s actress took time to comment on her impressions of the hit Netflix comedy.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The key to Blanchett’s words is how he remembers the film becoming real outside of the shoot as it progressed:

Adam wrote it a couple of years before the pandemic and as we were on set it seemed less and less like a satire and more like a documentary.

It is hard to believe that McKay had written such a satire on society, with a thousand sticks to the denial of the pandemic or to the populist governments that wanted and want to deny protection measures in post of supposed freedom, years before the appearance of Covid-19. Perhaps it is that impression that, logically, they should have on the set, so Adam McKay decided to leave the viral “error” that has been discovered from the tape. Yes, we are talking about the 10th second of the 88th minute of the film, where you see part of the equipment and some masks that are absent in the rest of the film.

This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Although the clip went viral as a mistake, McKay was quick to claim it was there on purpose. In fact, it is not a reflection or the like, but a circular recording where the camera from which the shot is taken is focusing on an entire team with masks. No professional filming would make the mistake of shooting towards the entire team and, on top of that, would include it in the final cut. That is to say, we believe McKay and that little second of masks serves to reinforce social criticism towards our true reality of the film, in case someone had not finished catching it yet.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io