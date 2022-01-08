Dollar Today: Price of the dollar in Mexico today Saturday, January 8, 2022, exchange rate

ANDl Saturday, January 8, 2022, the dollar reached a figure of 20.3709 Mexican pesos for each unit purchased, according to official figures from the Bank of Mexico. On the part of the sale, reached a figure of 20.4237 pesos.

In October, the price of dollar went up and it almost reached $ 21 pesos, after which it went down. In mid-November, following the announcements of changes within the Mexican government’s economic cabinet, the price has gained more than one peso in a week and reached close to 22 pesos per dollar, starting to go down and in the last days it is below 21 pesos.

Friday, January 7: 20.4588 pesos

Thursday, January 6: 20.4237 pesos

Wednesday, January 5: 20.5890 pesos

Tuesday, January 4: 20.4672 pesos

Monday, January 3: 20.5890 pesos

Regarding the dollar vs bolvar price, the latest price, according to the Dolar Today website is 4.92 bolvares per dollar, after the reduction of six zeros of the Venezuelan currency came into force on October 1.

A question that citizens do frequently, Well, here we explain why the variation in the price of the dollar is due from day to day.

The answer to this question is that when in the market there is a good flow of the dollar, its price is reduced. However, when there is a shortage in its circulation, the value rises. Because of this, there is the variation in price.

Another aspect that accomplishes this problem, is when investors from somewhere decide to take their money elsewhere, that is, to move from country to country. Because of this, liquidity drops and the price shoots up.

