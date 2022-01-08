Djokovic Shows We Can’t End Vaccines But We Can Judge Them

A year ago, I defended a point of view that did not convince almost anyone: that football players of the first division should have priority access to vaccines against Covid. My idea was that watching high-level sport helped millions of us overcome lonely confinements, and what to let some hundreds of footballers will skip the queue it would be a negligible price to maintain it.

He did not foresee how strongly people would denounce the special treatment of the privileged. Nor did I imagine How many sports stars would choose not to get vaccinated?even when the time came. Who would have imagined, in the years after the revelations of Lance ArmstrongThat one day very few high-level athletes will want to get injections?

The clue was there, in the form ofThe best male tennis player in the world. Let’s say it: Novak Djokovic he is a fool. He was a fool in 2020 when I dodged confinement by the pandemic Y organized a tournament in Serbia and Croatia, in which He and other players caught Covid. Was a fool when organized a debate on Instagram with a wellness healer, and stated that he knew people who could, through prayer and gratitude, “turn the most toxic food or the most polluted water into the most healing water.” (Add to Elizabeth holmes and some five-star generals, and they’ll have a tech unicorn).

Djokovic He’s still a fool, now that he’s tried to travel to the Australian Open without being vaccinated, despite strict federal and tournament requirements. Last year he said to defend the lower ranked players in quarantine from Australia. Now demand special treatment for alleged medical reasons, they were rejected. Unfortunately for him, probably the only destinations that make ad hoc exemptions for the elite without medical reasons are places like Hong Kong, where both Jamie Dimon What Nicole Kidman avoided quarantine last year. The entry rules of Australia They are strict and perhaps arbitrary, but strict and arbitrary rules should not surprise anyone who makes a living hitting balls in a 98 m2 square.

However, this is not really a sports problem. As with racism and online abuse, sport only reflects society. In United Kingdom, one in 20 adults say they have not been vaccinated. In U.S, one in seven. The anti-vaccine They are usually on the sidelines, but they are there. How many large families tried to get together this Christmas, only to find that one of them had not been vaccinated? We can harass these stragglers by banning them from cinemas and bars. But nevertheless, a core of anti-vaccines will not yield, regardless of the restrictions that are introduced. Will families really decide that certain relatives are unwelcome on birthdays or perpetual marriages? How many companies will marginalize that small minority of employees? How many clubs will ban their own members?

Most sports are not prepared to live without their vaccines. The Premier league stated that, in December, 84% of its players were “on the road to vaccination.” Which means that at least one in six had not been vaccinated. At basketball American, the furor has been unleashed around the star of the Brooklyn nets, Kyrie irving. But you happen to live in a place with an indoor vaccination requirement; other vaccines can keep playing.

Similarly, the true story of Djokovic not that you miss the Australian Openbut will likely compete elsewhere, including Roland Garros and Wimbledon. At some point, the 34-year-old tennis player will win his 21 Grand Slam, a record. His sponsors have not abandoned him so far. Will they then?

Eliminating the anti-vaccines is a chimera. We have to be content with judging them. Athletes’ refusal to get vaccinated should take away the glory of their achievements on the field. Djokovic He was a man who wanted to personify limitless human endurance. Instead, he should come to personify boundless human stupidity.