Discover the Nintendo Switch and more recommendations from Girl List | Lifestyle
The phrase this week was said by the actress and singer, Selena Gómez.
“Taking a break from social media was the best decision I’ve ever made for my sanity. I created a system where I don’t have my passwords yet. And the unnecessary hatred and comparisons disappeared once I got off the phone. I’ll have moments when the ones that that strange feeling will return, but now I have a much better relationship with myself. “
For several years, Selena Gómez has been one of the celebrities with the largest number of followers on Instagram, which is why InStyle magazine questioned her about the role that social networks play in her self-confidence. The voice Mavis in the ‘Hotel Transylvania’ franchise explained that there was a moment in her life when this social network became her whole world, which was “really dangerous.”
She recalled that when she was 20 years old the perception of herself was that she was not pretty enough: “There was a whole period in my life when I thought I needed makeup and I never wanted to be seen without it.”
Finally, who will turn 30 this year 2022 realized that he needed to control what he was feeling: “I wanted to be able to look at myself in the mirror and feel sure of being who I am.”
In the interview available here, the interpreter spoke about mental health, makeup, and her own line of cosmetics, Rare Beauty, in which she hopes that people will trust without necessarily having to relate her name.
Social media detox? Doesn’t sound bad, huh …
What cool things are happening in the world of fashion?
Just a week after starting 2022, two famous brands surprised us with the first collaboration of the year. Balmain developed a ‘genderless’ collection, hand in hand with Barbie. Balmain’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing, created garments (dresses, sweaters, sweatshirts) and accessories (bags) inspired by the world’s most famous doll, and by the iconic pink color that characterizes it.
Rousteing has made the key point of this work: “You can be Ken and borrow Barbie’s clothes, and Barbie can borrow Ken’s clothes”; without worrying about criticism and without having to follow the rules.
The collection will also include three NFTs that will be up for auction representing Barbie and her friends. The garments and accessories will be on sale from January 13.
It’s amazing to see Balmain’s name written in Barbie’s typeface.
Nintendo switch
Price: $ 349.99
Video game console that can be connected to a television or that can be used as a tablet, through its touch screen; It can also be placed on a surface and visible to multiple players. It comes with two wireless controls, including four buttons and a joystick. It was released worldwide on March 3, 2017.
Although many might wonder why they want this if they have many games on their smartphone, the truth is that Nintendo’s are much better developed.
One more thing: No matter how much affection one can give it, the little game will inevitably slip from the infant’s hands (or ours), don’t worry (so much): it is drop-proof.
Nintendo Switch – OLED. Price: $ 349.99
Nu Deco Ensemble
.
Orchestra created by Jacomo Bairos and Sam Hyken, whose aim is to create engaging and transformative musical experiences, which modify the genre and inspire, and which also enrich audiences to connect with new artists.
The editor opines: If you think you’ve seen it all when it comes to contemporary music, wait until you see a Un Deco Ensemble concert. The performance of the orchestra –conducted by the handsome (it had to be said) Jacomo Bairos– manages to reimagine all genres of music, offering a hybrid and innovative experience. Their performances are more of an experience than a typical classical music concert. As if that were not enough, they are focused on a series of social causes that make them even better.
Vegan supplements and vitamins
.
Cymbiotika is a company of health supplements that fill the nutritional gaps that result from our diet and increase vitality and longevity.
The editor opines: What I am going to recommend you is not the cheapest thing to say, but since it is something that will do your body good, I consider it a great investment. Cymbiotika brand supplements are the most delicious and incredible thing you can put into your body. They have from vitamin C, Omega, colloidal silver, magnesium, probiotics and many more products. Everything is quite expensive, really, but the products are worth every peso, because they have the best quality on the market. I have been using them for 6 months now and they have made a huge difference in my life and health. I can’t stop recommending them!
Magnesium threonate. Price: $ 61.20
Probiotics Price: $ 80.10
Scrabble
Price: $ 18.99
Classic crossword puzzle consisting of 100 letter tiles that children over 8 years of age can play with.
It happens to me with all games, except when it comes to Scrabble: with this one I get a strange adrenaline, a competitive spirit and a lot of desire to be a living dictionary to win. When I discovered that I did not have that game in the closet, I ran to buy one to spend evenings of fun with whoever was tempted by the competition of letters and tokens. It is an easy game to buy on the internet and very cheap. Remember how much fun it is to play Scrabble and I even think it helps to increase vocabulary.
‘Mare of Easttown’
Monthly payment: $ 14.99
Mare Sheehan is a detective investigating a murder in a small town in Pennsylvania. The series shows his family history and the bonds he maintains with the people of the community, whom he must protect as he tries to overcome a couple of personal losses.
As Malili anticipated, the narrative is unpredictable. Although there is a lot of drama, you cannot stop thinking about the reality that each situation presents and the incredible work of all the actors, who are immersed in moments that could happen to anyone. The story is very hard and although you could think of that saying “Small town, big hell”, here the cruelty of the day to day surpasses any gossip.