Discover the Nintendo Switch and more recommendations from Girl List | Lifestyle

The fifth best-selling home console in Nintendo’s history came into our hands, literally, and not only has it helped us keep the youngest in the house entertained, but also returned the oldest to the infinite world of video games. This device is totally friendly, the best thing is that it not only serves to have it at home and connect it to your TV but you can continue playing no matter where you are. Ah, but since you can bring it here and there it can become highly addictive, so be careful.

Although many might wonder why they want this if they have many games on their smartphone, the truth is that Nintendo’s are much better developed.

One more thing: No matter how much affection one can give it, the little game will inevitably slip from the infant’s hands (or ours), don’t worry (so much): it is drop-proof.