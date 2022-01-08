Diego Lainez is criticized by Betis fans; they ask him to leave

Hobby

Mexico City / 07.01.2022 17:34:20





The first semester of the 2021-2022 season was difficult for Mexican Diego Lainez, because after recovering from an injury he has not been able to secure a place in the starting team of Real Betis, which is why For which he has been criticized by the fans of the Spanish team.

The Olympic medalist was a starter in the last match of the Spanish League against Celta de Vigo and played 45 minutes, but his performance was highly demanded by Betic fans. Through social networks, users disapproved of the Aztec, pointing out that he does not have a level to play in Iberian football.

“Diego Lainez has shown today that he has to leave. It has no level to play. I was one of those who asked for more minutes, but after today, I will give up and wait for him to do something, “a Twitter user recriminated.

Diego Lainez has shown today that he has to leave. It has no level to play.

I was one of those who asked for more minutes but after today, I give up and wait for me to do something – Belén G. ???? (@ belenita86) January 2, 2022

The former América player has played 254 minutes in six games, in addition to scoring two goals in the Copa del Rey, but these figures have been deficient for the analysis of the fans. Some fans even asked him to leave the team and return to Mexico.

“Now please catch a plane, a boat or a bicycle and return it to Mexico because the bulk of Lainez do not want to see him play or his parents … what a bad thing, “said a fan.

Now please catch a plane, a patera or a bicycle and return it to Mexico because the bulk of @ DiegoLainez10 neither his parents want to see him play … what a bad thing – Adrian Leon (@neruxeh) January 2, 2022

Diego arrived at the Verdiblanco team, which paid America 14 million euros for the transfer, in the first months of 2019 as one of the promising elements, but it has been difficult for him to be a major footballer.

How long does Diego Lainez have a contract?

The national team has been with the Real Betis team for two years and currently has a market value of 5 million euros, according to the specialized portal Transfermarkt. Lainez has a contract until June 30, 2024, In other words, he still has three and a half years left, in case he does not leave the club.

MGC