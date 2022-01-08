Costco architecture respects cenote; users applaud for its aesthetics

The architecture of a Costco decided not to harm nature and design its parking lot without involving the integrity of a cenote, a fact that has won applause from users.

At present we can find a clear diversity in terms of retail stores, which we can find in different parts of the world. According to the Statista study where it shows its ranking of the most important retail brands in the world in 2021 by brand value, we can see that the e-retail company, Amazon, is leading by registering 683 million dollars, in second Alibaba with 196 million, in third The Home Depot with 70 million, Walmart with 59 million, JD with 44 million and Costco with 35 million dollars, having a wide presence in different locations around the planet.

Carrying out the physical constructions of these stores of considerable size, involves a whole work that is carried out thanks to different specialists such as architects and engineers, capable of providing the design and structure to these brands, as well as having the ability to give some solutions that seek to eradicate (as far as possible) their Impact on the environment, a fact that also manages to praise companies, showing itself in favor of a sustainable world.

A user has shown her experience when visiting the Merida Costco, where the “best part” is to go to the cenote located in your parking lot and watch a turtle swim.

Although the construction of this place could be considered unethical by some people by not respecting these ponds, users mention that finding these is very common in Mérida, so it is likely Costco I was unaware of its existence and it was discovered having already started construction, for which they decided to adapt its architecture to respect this as much as possible.

It is natural! It is not uncommon to find cenotes when you are digging to build, I have gone to houses that were excavating to make a septic tank and they entered a cenote hahahaha – Ale Marín (@alemarinD) January 6, 2022

Given this example of architecture integrated into the environment by Costco and its cenote, various users have applauded the aesthetics of the place, a fact that, in addition to improving the experience of customers when visiting this branch, they raise the image of the brand by showing it as in favor of the buildings sustainable.

This fact where Costco accidentally (apparently) found a cenote and he decided to respect it, he managed to enhance the image of the brand before the mind of the consumer who is increasingly concerned about his environment; However, it is becoming more common to find this type of construction by brands seeking to implement a architecture where they adapt to the environment, just like him Oxxo that has a tree inside its store and another that even added a pond inside.

They say that in #Saltillo there is a tree inside an oxxo

Well an Oxxo around a Tree#Happy Tuesday pic.twitter.com/PB1b8M2TOC – Peter Tweet (@Pechmed) March 10, 2020

In an Oxxo in El Higuerón in Jojutla, Morelos there is a tree in the middle and they decided to keep it and also added a pond with little fish 🐟😍 pic.twitter.com/75ZvGG5gbz – ♈iajer⭕ ™ ️🌎✈️🍺 (@viajero_H) January 11, 2021

According to ExpokNews, a survey of 15,000 people around the world, two-thirds of thes consumers would be willing to abandon products and brands that are seen as harmful to the environmentTherefore, choosing to destroy these types of elements of nature (such as cenotes or trees) could directly affect the brands.

This type of sustainable actions by companies, manages to enhance their image of social responsibility and respect for the environment, thus also enhancing the value of their brand.

