Comet DiCaprio – Santiago Navajas – Libertad Digital

Hollywood’s latest sermon to its conscientious masses is Don’t look up, a Netflix farce starring the high priests of the Church of the Last Progres, Meryl Streep and Leonardo Di Caprio, in which it is intended to warn against the alleged climate apocalypse using as a metaphor the arrival of a ten kilometer meteorite on Earth to which no one pays a damn case.

The protagonist is an astrophysicist (Leonardo Di Caprio) who tries to make politicians, the military, technology moguls and other powerful people aware that the meteorite is at the gates. But no one, through a mixture of stupidity, greed and laziness, looks up, to the immediate danger, but to the other side: the conspiracy, the precious materials of the comet, the jobs, his own navel …

Since the fundamental premise of the film is false, and that is that no contemporary phenomenon has received as much attention and funding as the fight against climate change (except for the pandemic in the last two years), we could dismiss the film as the umpteenth form of the artists woke Americans to reward themselves with the medal of being the only ones who are epistemologically on the par with, not to mention their moral superiority. As a military man says in the film: “Everything is politics.” Even, of course, Don’t look up.

Among those ridiculed are not those who, like Di Caprio himself, pollute the planet the most when they travel with their private jets to climate meetings in which the common population is warned not to make air travel. Nor does Greta Thunberg appear satirized, a symbol of those who have turned climate scaremongering into a show and a business. Much less the environmentalists watermelons (green on the outside, red on the inside), who are opposed by technophobic superstition to nuclear energy to reduce the carbon footprint of our energy systems. But they spend so much time criticizing Trump’s female lookalike (Meryl Streep delighted to meet each other), the clumsy blond Fox News anchor (Cate Blanchet always elven), and the narcissistic leaders of the Metaverse and space tourism that they don’t have five minutes. for self-parody.

But can it be that the film is right, in spite of itself, and we are not looking towards the great danger that threatens our way of existence? In that case, what is the Kite which is not looking at most of the political caste, the business elite and, alas, the progressive artistic tribes?

The film has a dark corollary in an idea that is spreading more and more: the need for a climate dictatorship by those who have woken up. With the example of the approach to governance of the covid-19 pandemic, where democracies have approached the emergency in a way that it can hardly be argued that it has been respectful of fundamental rights, with radical restrictions on the rights of free movement, association, religious practice and even expression. Authoritarian measures have been justified by journalists, politicians and academics as if they were legitimate simply because they have been taken by democratic governments, ignoring that many of these measures have been declared unconstitutional a posteriori and without having had any political cost.

In this way, the scientific academy is proposing that “those governments that can but do not want to face the climate crisis, which represents one of the greatest threats to security and protection that we have ever faced, are, for that reason, less legitimate “. Of course, the same academy that seeks to declare illegitimate governments that do not fight against climate change is the one that establishes what measures are necessary to face this emergency, so that it is systematically biasing itself against right-wing governments to declare them illegitimate. . In this way, the left relies on supposedly scientific results to assault democracies and eliminate human rights taking advantage of what they call a “real security crisis”.

Democracy and human rights are relativized according to conditions of security and stability, the typical argument that has been used since Hobbes to justify totalitarianism and that was synthesized in the famous fallacy of Bertold Brecht, much loved by the left, of “the food first, then ethics. ” What made him justify the totalitarians to grant him awards and honors in the communist system, such as the contradictory and ominous Stalin Peace Prize.

Don’t look up It is also contradictory: it distracts us from where we should be looking and makes heroes of those who push us towards politically correct blindness. They should resurrect the Stalin Prize to give to its director, Adam McKay.