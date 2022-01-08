Chris Hemsworth would star in Gladiator sequel

MEXICO CITY.

It’s been 21 years since the premiere of Gladiator, one of Russell Crowe’s most memorable works. More than two decades later, rumors suggest that the Ridley Scott film will have a sequel that could have Chris Hemsworth as the protagonist.

According to New Idea, Hemsworth would give life to the son of Máximo Décimo Meridio, Crowe’s character, while the original protagonist would act as producer. The post says it was Elsa Pataky who came up with the idea of ​​making a sequel.

She often jokes that they could easily pass themselves off as father and son, and Russell believes he could be the only man to credibly portray her son in a Gladiator sequel, “said an anonymous source.

The same source states that both Crowe and Hemsworth are “carefully considering the idea“from the long-awaited Gladiator sequel and have” spent hours pondering the ideas of the script. “

According to this source, “Chris is fascinated with Russell. He takes his every word into account and Russ has taken him under his wing. “

Despite the success of Gladiator, it would be difficult to carry out this plot, since the only known son of Máximo was killed along with his mother. For its part, Scott has already said previously I was working on a second part.

Some plot ideas that circulated suggested that the new film would follow Máximo in the afterlife and after he was reincarnated. There was also speculation that the sequel would feature with Lucius as the main character.

For the moment, Hemsworth is filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia, a tape in which Crowe will make a cameo in a still unknown role.