Chivas wants a new generation by 2022

Chivas del Guadalajara seeks to improve its course to the next Clausura 2022 contest in Liga MX, where managers are expected to go in search of big fish to make it to the team.

During this contest, Chivas del Guadalajara is already analyzing the transfer market to see a panorama that will benefit them in the next tournament to be able to strengthen the squad and fight better in the MX League.

According to information from Aztec SportsChivas has set its sights on two footballers who make life in the old continent: they are Eugenio Pizzuto and Kobe Hernández-Foster, who would be on the “possible” list to reach Michel Leaño’s team for the next Clausura 2022.

Read more: Liga MX: Carlos Acevedo that Santos only thinks about the first step in the Liguilla, which is San Luis

Pizzuto plays for Lillie, in Ligue 1, in France, but the former Pachuca still cannot find a place in the French team, so they would be willing to give him up for a season so that he can add minutes to his progression.

For its part, Hernandez Those who have Mexican and Guatemalan blood may be a possibility to reach the Sacred Herd and seek their signings the following year in Chivas.

Although things have not been the best in the management of Ricardo Peláez, they seek to close this contest well with what they have, already achieved the ticket to the Playoffs, it is expected that more of that will be achieved and be able to aspire to better things looking forward to the next contest.

Chivas del Guadalajara has not been able to give the stretch in the Mexican soccer league and if they have gotten into the Playoffs but it only remains in that instance if they can reach the Quarterfinals.