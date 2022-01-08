Chevrolet Silverado electric sold out its first edition in 12 minutes

The grand debut of the electric version of Chevrolet Silverado completed the reserves in a record time of 12 minutes.

Two days after the premiere of Chevrolet Silverado EV, Mary Barra CEO of General Motors, reported that the new electric pick-up was a complete success running out of units of its first edition in a few minutes.

As stated by the representative of the brand, the Chevrolet Silverado model EV RST First Edition from 105 thousand dollars It was booked in its entirety but it was not revealed how many units were available and could be thousands, hundreds or even tens.

What has to be said here is that what was done is just a pre-sale agreement. Which means that the purchase of the copies is not completely finalized yet. The ad could be a marketing strategy which has become very common.

Chevrolet Silverado EV and the subject of reservations

While we could take it for granted that the Silverado EV sold out its first edition because the information comes from the official source, the public is not 100% convinced. It follows that they are missing more specific data and a reservation is not the last word.

Whether or not the orders have been placed, the RST edition will not be the first commercially available well the Silverado WT standard equipment will be released earlier, which will mean a waiting time of more than a year to receive it at home.

At the top of the RST range this is the most powerful model, offering a propulsion system with two electric motors that deliver 664 hp and 1,056 Nm of torque. A maximum autonomy of 644 kilometers and acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 4.5 seconds.

“The reception was excellent, the first edition was sold out and the reservations are still coming in, so we are very excited about the response we are receiving because it is a electric pickup that has so much capacity, “he added Mary Barra in his speech in Bloomberg.

General Motors delivered in the fourth quarter of 2021 barely 26 electric vehicles, 25 Chevrolet Bolt EV and EUV units and a single GMC Hummer EV. The competition does not stop and they all have good elements to offer the public.

Jessica Paola Vera García.



