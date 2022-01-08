Chávez Jr. says they take advantage of him: this is how he responded to his wife

Editorial Mediotiempo

/ 07.01.2022 15:40:00





Julio César Chávez Jr. responded to the comments that its still ewife, Frida Muñoz, he expressed a few days ago. The boxer expressed through his Instagram stories that his wife is “out of place” and that Frida “has told her daughter (Julia) not to answer her father”.

I have done nothing wrong: Julio César Chávez Jr.

“I have COVID and she has not spoken to me, my children do not answer me, she tells my girl (Julia) not to answer the tablet. The adult person cannot control children and tell them that I am wrong. Hey, I don’t do more than train, behave well, I don’t drink at all, “said the son of the multi-champion.

“I spoke to my house, another person answered me and then they no longer gave me their faces. I have the cameras and everything in my house so that they are well. If you don’t show me the cameras in my house, it’s because He does not want to have communication with me or for my children to be safe. I do love her, but she doesn’t love me, I do love my children and I do speak to my family, even if someone else in my house has answered me “.

He expressed that he is not interested in knowing who that person is. But nevertheless, he doesn’t understand what he means when his wife says “he’s wrong.” He invited his audience to see the behavior and statements of Frida Muñoz, in comparison with what he has done.

Julio César Chávez Jr. also stated that “he has done nothing wrong” and that the only thing he’s really done is “Being an asshole, a good person and that people take advantage of that.” The boxer addressed various issues regarding his marriage in more than 25 stories on his Instagram profile.

What did Frida Muñoz, the wife of Julio César Chávez Jr., say?

To