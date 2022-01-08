Charros achieve the comeback in the Sultan Palace

A wave of emotions hit the Sultan Palace. The Charros from Jalisco they came from behind twice to finally beat Sultanes de Monterrey 6-5.

Fernando Flores drove in his second race of the night with a solo homer in extrainnings, giving the final victory to the Charros to take a 2-1 lead in the Semifinal series of the Mexican Pacific League.

It all started with a pitching duel. Starting pitchers Brennan Bernardino (Charros) and Michael Devine (Sultanes) shut out their opponents in the first third of the game.

The stadium exploded until the fourth inning when Sultanes finally opened the board with runs scored by Anthony Giansanti and Josuan Hernández.

The fanatical Sultan celebrated, encouraged and felt confident, but the pleasure did not last long. With a produced by Amadeo Zazueta and with two-line homers by Félix Pérez, the Charros they turned the scoreboard 3-2 in the fifth inning.

The Sultan Palace did not collapse. It exploded again. Monterrey manufactured a three-race rally in the sixth inning and were now leading 5-3.

Charros exhausted his opportunities. They were on the ropes, with two outs in the eighth inning. They were patient, they worked their shifts and finally Félix Pérez and Jared Serna to ring the races to tie 5-5.

The extrainnings and the drama had a happy ending for the people of Guadalajara. Fernando Flores took to the streets in the eleventh inning, giving Jalisco the final 6-5 victory.

The victory went to Roberto Osuna after shutting out Sultanes in the last two and two-thirds innings of the game, conceding just two hits and striking out six.

The next appointment will be this Saturday at 5:00 p.m. from the Sultan Palace, where Charros will seek to increase his advantage in the series.