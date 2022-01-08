Celta de Vigo’s DT warns Orbelín Pineda

It’s official Orbelín Pineda in new Celta de Vigo player. This Friday the whole of the Spanish league published on their social networks that the former Cruz Azul player is a new player in the team.

The national team had to wait several days to be able to close his signing and start your European dream. Well, he needed a foreigner place to be opened in the squad, and he did it when a couple of footballers got nationality.

The The Mexican soccer player’s contract was closed until 2027, which speaks of the confidence they have in him, to be able to stand out or even, to have outstanding performances, to be able to sell him and earn money on his transfer.

Celta de Vigo coach warns Orbelín Pineda

Eduardo “Chacho” Coudet, Celta de Vigo coach, Pineda’s new technical director, who has a past in Mexican soccer, with the Tijuana Xolos, spoke about the signing of the national team.

“You have to do a special preparation to be on par with the companions. I don’t want to lie to you, it seems to me that November was the last game he played. They already go at least 45 days without activity and the logical thing would be for him to get well ”, assured the DT.

The last match that the former La Maquina player played with Cruz Azul was last November 22, 2021, when the celestes fell 4-1 at the Azteca Stadium, against Monterrey in the Mexican soccer playoffs.

For its part, Celta de Vigo marches in the twelfth position with 19 unitsAfter six victories, five draws and eight defeats, to add 23 units, and this Saturday they play on the dot at 9:15 AM (Central Mexico time), against Real Sociedad.