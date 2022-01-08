Celebrities who will appear on The Simpsons in 2022

The yellow family surprises us more every day. Just as in previous years, great stars have appeared such as Mel Gibson and Stephen Hawking in their

episodes

, this time will not be the exception and The Simpson they have big surprises in store this 2022.

The producers have not yet confirmed the celebrities who will appear in 2022, but some interesting names have been leaked, according to the outlet. What to see. Jennifer Aniston is one of the actresses who could have a role in one of the episodes this year.

For a long time, it has also been sought that Selena Gomez appear, as did his ex Justin Bieber, who played a young man who moves to Springfield to compete against Bart in a talent show.

Another singer in the sights of The Simpsons is Danna Paola, who is opening an international path in his career and would be a success for the series, which is going through the 33rd season, with more than 700 episodes.

It may interest you:

They reveal Dory’s biggest lie in Finding Nemo.



Celebrities who have been on The Simpsons

The animated series has incorporated famous people into some scenes, who have lent their voices for these brief minutes on the air.

They are between them Mel Gibson in the chapter ‘Homer goes to Hollywood’ (1999), where the actor helps Homer in his adventures through the recording studios of the production companies. In the same episode they also mention Robert Downey Jr., who has legal problems.

As if that were not enough, it is mentioned Ringo starr after receiving a love letter from Marge.

The Rolling Stones are not far behind, well Mick jagger and the guitarist Keith Richards, they also had a brief appearance in an episode called ‘How I Spent My Summer Vacation’ (2002). Homer goes to a dream camp where the famous musicians are also.

The English Physicist Stephen Hawking It was part of the chapter ‘They saved Lisa’s brain’ (1999), and the popularity was so great that it appeared three more times throughout the seasons.

You might also be interested in:

This is what saucers from Disney Pixar movies look like in real life.

