CdMx public veterinary hospital reopens after one year closed

Fanny miranda

Mexico City, Mexico / 07.01.2022 15:05:57





So that your beloved dogs and cats do not go without medical attention due to lack of money, the Public Veterinary Hospital of Mexico City reopened its doors after being closed for almost a year due to the health emergency caused by covid-19, announced the Animal Care Agency (AGATAN) of the Ministry of the Environment (Sedema) in the capital.

“This Veterinary Hospital is the largest, most complete public hospital that we have in Latin America, we have five operating rooms, each time we have greater care […] We have been preparing, improving the conditions of its operation and it is already underway “, said Marina Robles García, Secretary of the Environment.

The official pointed out that the care offered by this hospital, located in the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, allows all people at different levels to have access to a specialized care, high quality at a low cost.

“One of the most important purposes of the Animal Care Agency and of the group of institutions that work for animal welfare is that to the extent that people are clear about what it means to have a pet, we will stop thinking about the purchase of certain types of agencies that normally, in a large proportion of cases after three months are left on the street, are abandoned and that creates a problem for us, “he said.

Carlos Esquivel Lacroix, head of the Animal Care Agency, explained that 53 veterinary doctors, eight administrative, eight control and surveillance elements and seven elements of the cleaning force are ready to receive 300 patients 24 hours a day, Monday through Friday.

“With this infrastructure that we have, with a land of almost 5,000 square meters, of which 2,500 are under construction, which previously belonged or was attached to the Ministry of Health of the capital, we can already be offering a quality service , of warmth to citizens and sentient beings ”, he added.

Specific office, electronic appointments and express surgeries

“There are specific clinics for dogs and cats and we want to establish clinics for wildlife or unconventional animals such as birds, canaries that are deeply rooted in society, the Australian parakeet or lovebirds, of course ferrets that have also become very popular and parrots that although what we want is also to educate that these species should not be pets because many of them are classified in danger of extinction, there are people who already have them and therefore providing specialized medical services is a necessity ”, he specified.

He announced that a system of electronic dating for the assignment of shift in each of the 13 offices with which the veterinary hospital has; Currently, there is already a digitized medical and administrative control system.

“A whole state-of-the-art infrastructure to be able to attend to situations not only of physical and emotional health of our animals, but also in the prevention of diseases, in the containment of public health problems, in the education of responsible guardianship and, above all , of the promotion of a healthy coexistence and a healthy environment as established by the constitution of the country in its article 4 “.

Esquivel Lacroix commented that one of the five operating rooms that the hospital has is equipped to perform minimally invasive surgery (laparoscopy), in addition to having flexible endoscopy systems to remove objects or foreign bodies in animals, who are not exempt from eating a rubber ball, a sock or some other object at a time.

It also has an intensive therapy unit called the ICU (Unidad de Cautas Intensivos), as well as a physical rehabilitation area with state-of-the-art equipment: tubs with a floor, endless bands, where animals can have access to therapies just like humans.

“There are electrotherapy, we are pretending to equip the area with a matter of therapeutic ultrasound. In addition to having all the diagnostic areas such as X-rays, ultrasound and a completely state-of-the-art clinical laboratory that allows the full range of studies of blood, urine, coagulometry, gasometry, electrolytes, urinalysis, hemogram and biochemistry to be carried out. blood ”.

The hospital will provide free services such as sterilization, application of rabies vaccines and deworming of copies, in addition to offering rehabilitation therapies at a very low cost.

“If you come for the first time and you do not have the RUAC, the opening of your pet’s file has a cost of 30 pesos but if you already have the Unique Registry of Companion Animals (RUAC), a credential equivalent to the human’s CURP, Those 30 pesos are no longer charged. This strengthens the strategy for the registration of animals to avoid abandonment and above all, to be able to trace the status of any animal in one of the municipalities of Mexico City ”.

