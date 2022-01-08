Carlos Salcedo and his new novel, between Palmeiras and Porto

Editorial Mediotiempo

Each end of a tournament or the beginning of another, the story with Carlos Salcedo it’s the same, the defender wants to get out of Tigers, but the offers for their services do not arrive.

Now, the news is that in Brazil, the press has published that Palmeiras It could have the Mexican as reinforcement; however, in the offices of San Nicolás they have nothing.

They would have let Palmeiras know that with 2 million euros could buy the player, but the reality is that it is a figure that falls short for the UANL and the Brazilian club would not be willing to give much more.

This team is one of the best in Brazil and even Tigres faced it in the Club World Cup 2021, game in which Salcedo had a great performance.

Salcedo wants to leave Tigres, but that is nothing new, he had even ‘flirted’ with Chivas a few tournaments ago, a situation that upset the feline fans.

Galatasaray Y Trabzonspor They also sounded like options, but nothing has happened to be just a rumor; and to these was added that of Porto, since the newspaper O Jogo de Portugal assures that the club is interested in the Titan, but once again, there is no formal proposal.

Salcedo has a contract until December of this 2022, so it would be time for Tigres to recover the investment and not go free, since within six months, he will be able to negotiate with whoever he wants or to be convinced to renew.

