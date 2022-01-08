Cameron Díaz’s husband dedicates a romantic dedication for their wedding anniversary

Benji madden, guitarist of the band Good charlotte, He wrote a beautiful message to his wife, Cameron Díaz, through his Instagram in which he related that their relationship is better than an eternal “honeymoon”:

“Today 7 years married! I always dreamed of having a family like that. Happy, calm, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally full of passion and depth. Calling it a honeymoon doesn’t cover it. Real life. The only real challenge we have is to slow down time because life goes by fast in the happiness lane, always and forever knowing that we are home. Happy anniversary, I love you! “

To the guitarist’s tender words, the actress responded with an affectionate comment “You more and more every day. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional. Passionate and deep = Our love. I love you forever and ever”.

Love story

Benji and Cameron met through the Hollywood star’s brothers-in-law, in a past interview for the podcast “Ana farris is unquialified” she told how it was the moment she saw her husband for the first time: “I met Benji in a Same room, but it wasn’t on purpose or planned by Nicole and Joel (Benji’s brother) either. It was something like: “Why hadn’t I seen him before”, I saw him walk towards me and I thought “Oh! It’s very sexy and I haven’t seen it before ”.

The love between them was instantaneous and they married the following year on January 5, 2015. After the fruit of this love in 2020, his daughter named Reddit was born, who was conceived through a surrogacy or surrogacy.

Currently the “Charlie’s Angels” actress is away from the film industry to focus on her family and her wine company.

Check out Benji Madden’s post to Cameron Diaz