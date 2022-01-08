BVB pulls epic to defeat Eintracht Frankfurt

High-flying duel on the occasion of the eighteenth round of a Bundesliga where Bayern Munich was surprised by Borussia Mönchengladbach. Of course, the leading role in this story falls on both Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund. As for the locals, they have serious options to access the next edition of the Champions League. As for Marco Rose’s troops, they want to tighten the fence on the table over the Bavarian giant.

Follow after this announcement

Reached the quarter of an hour of the stake, Filip Kostic would connect with a Rafael Santos Borré who would not waste the opportunity to pierce the bottom of the meshes of the goal of his rival (1 – 0). With almost no margin of reaction for BVB, Borré, who once competed for Atlético de Madrid and Villarreal, would transform the double in his individual account (2 – 0). Dortmund would rejoin the game through Thorgan Hazard (2 – 1), returning the parity to the scoreboard thanks to Jude Bellingham (2 – 2). When everything indicated that the commitment would conclude in a draw, Mahmoud Dahoud would culminate a sensational comeback for Rose’s men (2 – 3).

This is the Bundesliga classification

This is the classification of top scorers in the Bundesliga