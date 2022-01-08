BTS once again demonstrates its power in the US repeating record in digital sales | TV and Show

The K-Pop group Bts has once again demonstrated its power in U.S, again beating all the rest of the artists when it comes to digital sales.

For second year in a row, have been awarded the song that has sold the most in digital format in the North American country.

And it is that, in 2021, his song in English Butter sold 1.89 million digital copies in the US, which also makes it the only one that exceeded a million sales.

This was indicated by the specialized data consultancy MRC Data and Billboard magazine in their report on the economic figures of the American music industry in 2021.

In 2020, BTS also led digital sales with their first English single, Dynamite, which was purchased 1.26 million times.

Thats not all. While Butter tops the ranking, there are three other BTS songs among the best-selling digitally in the US: Permission to Dance (404 thousand times sold), Dynamite (308 thousand) and My universe, in collaboration with Coldplay (287 thousand).