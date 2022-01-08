Britney’s full nude

07.01.2022 22:02 h.

The crazy theories about pregnancy Kylie Jenner

The Internet is a source of theories of all kinds. Beyond denialism, celebrities are also victims of them. The last that Kylie jenner you have already had your baby.

The followers of the influencer have linked a bottle they saw in a photo of Travis baker and the disappearance of Jenner herself from her networks, in that she seems to post old photos. The reason for this supposed silence would be that the couple would wait for the premiere of the new reality of the Kardashians to drop the bomb.

The ‘influencer’ Kylie Jenner / INSTAGRAM

‘The Squid Game’ and the historic cover of ‘Vogue’

The past 2021 has a fundamental protagonist, the series of The Squid Game. Its actors and actresses have already acquired fame international and one of them can already say that it has made history.

The Hoyeon jung will be the protagonist of the cover of the mythical magazine Vogue in United States. Thus, the interpreter becomes the first South Korean to occupy the cover from the famous publication.

Vogue / INSTAGRAM magazine February cover

Kayne West and Balenciaga, together to design clothes

The rapper is back in fashion. Under its new name, Ye, the singer has joined neither more nor less than the firm Balenciga to launch a collection for Gap together.

The clothing brand has chosen these designers for its Yeezy collection that is about to hit stores. They announce it like this: “This is the first release of its kind. Comes true Yeezy’s incredible vision, the one that Demma, one of the most influential designers of this generation, joins Gap, the most iconic American brand “.

Rapper Kanye West / EFE

Rocío Flores charges against María Patiño

Open war between Dew Flowers Y Maria Patiño. Again. The collaborator of Save me He issued a devastating sentence to the daughter of Rocío Carrasco as a result of the statements she made that she still loves her mother: “Your father is using you so that you convey that his relationship with Olga is cordial because there is a judgment in the middle”.

Faced with these accusations, Ro has wanted to speak loud and clear in The Ana Rosa Program to give his version of events: “I know you have been provoking me for months, seeking my reactions and hurting me a lot since I sat at the top of La Fábrica de la Tele. But I will not respond to provocations on a set, I will do it in court“.

Rocío Flores / EP

Queen Letizia surprises with a piercing

The act of the military Easter on January 6 had two protagonists. The absence of Princess Eleanor due to being in Wales and her mother’s new piercing, Letizia, present at the event.

The monarch has given much to talk about by being seen with two earrings in the same ear, a fact never seen before in her. Even so, she is not the only one among the queens who wears a piercing, Doña Letizia joins the club of Charlène from Monaco, Rania from Jordan and Meghan Markle.

King Felipe VI and Mrs. Letizia / EFE

Controversy over a scene from ‘And just like that’

Accusations of sexual abuse weighing on Chris Noth they have already had their consequences. Not only that the protagonists of And just like that turned their backs on him or that he has lost advertising contracts, it has also been censored in the same series.

Those responsible for And just like that have removed a scene in which the interpreter of Mr. Big of the chapters to come. The photos of the actor and Sarah Jessica Parker in the filming they exist, they were already filtered in their day, the scene will not be seen.

Chris Noth and Sarah Jessica Parker / HBO

Prince Andrew and his options in the face of justice

The son of Queen Elizabeth II is pending the resolution of justice after requesting that his case be closed for alleged abuse of minors. If that does not happen, there are already two alternatives.

One of them is the most obvious, if it is so clear from its innocence face the charges and appear in court. The other would be to avoid the image of him in front of the judge by means of a Economic agreement. Will it go to this extreme?

Prince Andrew of England / EP

Carlota Corredera against Gloria Camila and Ro Flores

Carlota Corredera Rocío Flores and Gloria Camila are not willing to mess with Maria Patiño nor any person from Mediaset for the Rocío Carrasco case. The presenter of Save me is so fed up that she warns them: “You are a little misplaced, thank you.”

The journalist has not stayed there and reminds them: “You are working at Mediaset and although we disagree and you don’t like María Patiño’s opinion at all, I ask you to respect the journalists who show their faces“

The presenter Carlota Corredera / MEDIASET

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, together again

The fans of the couple that formed Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes They are more than excited about the new images of the couple. After announcing that they were ending their relationship, they have been seen together again.

The paparazzi have photographed the two of them walking around Miami with their dog. Both have been very complicit with each other and have lain for a while in the grass and there are already those who see them very caramelized. Are they really coming back?

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello / EP

Britney, completely naked for her freedom

Britney Spears is clear: she is going to enjoy her Liberty everything that the body allows and your voice as well. At the moment, the theme of making new music has stopped, dance, he exercises it almost every day.

The singer publishes videos and constant images of her at home with the joy of not being under the tutelage of her father and nothing better to celebrate than with a full nude. Yes, nor Instagram has been able to prevent the artist from taking off all her clothes and publishing the photo on the web. The Private parts they are covered, yes