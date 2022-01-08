Britney Spears celebrated having a glass of wine again after 13 years: “Enough is enough”

Britney Spears held just over two months ago termination of guardianship what did his father have James “Jamie” SpearsIn this way, man he no longer has control over his finances and his personal life, something that she herself had considered to be something “Cruel” and “abusive”. From that moment, the artist began to tell on social networks the details of her life in “freedom” in which, for example, he had his first glass of wine in thirteen years.

On Instagram, the singer shared a letter about the criticism she receives for his way of facing his new life and described as “hateful” those who question her for her way of seeing things after the legal battle that began on February 1, 2008. In addition, she specifically referred to those who believe that she should not dance to Madonna’s music.

“I’m sure it seems strange that I dance so much with Madonna. I realize. It’s like I’m not trying so hard, it’s like I’m indulging myself. Well, that’s exactly what his music generates for me, “he said on the social network.

Britney Spears often uses her Instagram account to tell her life in “freedom”

In that sense, he said that after so many years that lasted the tutelage of his father, now seeks to enjoy the pleasures of life. “I mean, last weekend I had my first glass of red wine. I waited 13 years. Enough is enough! ”, Indian.

Likewise, the singer pointed out that the confrontation she had with her relatives taught her to see their attitudes differently and to love herself. “In the sarcasm of my ‘me, me and me’, my family taught me well with their actions, for example, to be selfish and to love myself, to keep playing”.

He also reflected on what is considered a right of a free person. “We live in a world in which we all have the right to speak, to drive, to buy alcohol, to party, to have cash,” he listed.

In November 2021, a judge ruled the end of Britney Spears’ father’s guardianship over her Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic / Getty Images

On the other hand, she pointed out the criticism she receives about the choreography she shares on her Instagram account, where people make comments that affect her. “I apologize for telling it and for dancing a little slower. I wonder ‘what was he thinking?’ Nobody is perfect. Yes I read the comments and people are absolutely obnoxious“, Hill.

The artist reflected on her life and said that she had her first glass of wine in 13 years Instagram

It should be remembered that at the beginning of 2008, when all the rights were granted to her father, Britney was hospitalized several times amid versions that pointed to the alleged consumption of alcohol and other substances. In November 2021, and after a great struggle, the United States Justice ended the guardianship that James exercised over her, thus giving Britney the freedom to rebuild her life.