BOOOOOM: Valencia spoke of ‘theft’ after the penalty that Real Madrid was whistled and Gerard Piqué appeared

During the first half of the Spanish League game between Real Madrid and Valencia, the central referee Hernández Hernández whistled a-controversial-penalty in favor of the team led by Carlo Ancelotti. The VAR, incidentally, did not change anything.

The nation che He was very dissatisfied with the marking that, in his opinion, conditioned the duel (it ended up being beaten 4-1 in favor of the King of Europto). And so it was expressed by the media people of the Mestalla entity via Twitter.

The tweet, due to the rudeness of the message, generated a barbaric commotion.

The CM of Valencia considered it prudent and appropriate to compare what happened on the Santiago Bernabéu court with the robberies that have been seen in The Money Heist, a Netflix series that focuses on making legendary heists.

VALENCIA’S COMPLAINT ABOUT THE ARBITRATION IN MADRID

GERARD PIQUÉ MADE HIS APPEARANCE

The publication of Valencia was already enough to put together a carnival, right? Well, the party was completed with the little message released by Gerard Piqué, who had just finished his participation in FC Barcelona’s draw against Granada.

With the frontal tone that characterizes him, the world champion wrote the following: “Don’t say it too loud that they are going to punish you.”

It’s not the first time at all Gery gets into the field of arbitration-Real Madrid. In February 2021, he sat down to chat with DjMaRiiO, one of the most important content creators in Spain, and left these reflections regarding what happened in the 2019/20 League (post-hiatus due to pandemic).

“Last year, the League, when it restarted … What happens is that the history of FC Barcelona when we are very bad we are very much to hit each other whips and say: ‘How bad we are!’. But it is that Madrid … The last League is the most grotesque I have seen in my life. The match in San Sebastián, that there are 4 dubious plays, and the 4 are whistled in favor … Benzema’s hand, a goal disallowed against Real Sociedad by a player who is 15 meters from Courtois and they say they cover his vision … In other words, things that with VAR are totally unjustifiable. You are going to San Mamés. Piston in an area, they whistle it. Stomp on the other area, don’t whistle it. Very similar plays. That is what they are used to receiving. And then, when they don’t whistle it, they say ‘You could whistle’. Well of course you could whistle. It is that you can whistle everything “.

“Football is that the team is well, but it is about having confidence, starting to win and, from there, the team feels more solid. And when you hit a good streak, everything is more expensive. If the first games, which were these, huh. The second or third game was in San Sebastián, then came San Mamés. At home there were also a couple of games, with Getafe or Mallorca, I don’t remember. Every game the player who had to speak in the mixed zone of the rival team would come out and say: ‘The referees have hurt us.’ It was that it was every game! At that time, because Barça is very bad, we were very focused on our problems, and nothing is said. But it was hands on the head ”.

Undefeated data. Right now, Real Madrid has a 17-point advantage over FC Barcelona in the Spanish League.

Did you know…? Next January 12 we will have the first Clásico de España. The giants of Spanish football, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, will meet in the Super Cup.