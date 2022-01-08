Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever”

The dilemma of the second album is something that has been written and talked about on many occasions, but for Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS the phrase “you have all your life to release your first album and only one year to publish the second”, does not it was something that worried them if we consider the stretch that existed between “WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?”And“ Happier Than Ever ”, the long-awaited second full-length by the young artist. In the midst of unstoppable tours and instances being the center of attention, premature fame is something that ended up penetrating deeply into an album that, contrary to its title, focuses more on reflecting on those pros and cons of being a figure of admiration in an age where excessive good morality is the rule and mistakes are not allowed, and a misstep could be unforgivable, musically or personally speaking.

It is from “Getting Older” that we can understand the main meaning of this album, where the reflective message abounds over the most full energy of its debut, interspersing songs of a somewhat slowed-down power with sparks of catharsis, such as the transition between “My Future” and “Oxytocin” (the latter of the most impeccable on the album). Billie works as a watch alongside her brother in production, so any musical results must be essentially credited to both of them; Each person gives enough effort to establish the rules in their own way, using a rhythm of interpretation that in other times would only have been allowed to an artist with a long career in tow. In a present where everything goes faster, fame and success too, so that feeling of decline in an album that constantly narrates the pressures of being a young star does not feel like an advance reaction, but rather like an exercise. preventive against a potential disaster.

Billie was lucky enough to be able to establish herself almost as a generational icon thanks to the success of her first LP, which, despite all the applause from the critics, over time has shown the inevitable presence of clichés that at the time seemed not to matter. . For this reason, the doubts about what would be presented in “Happier Than Ever” are in total confusion when noticing that this extreme aesthetic change is not fully represented in the music, since, the passage from the green color and neon tones to the glamorous and elegant aesthetic of this new stage, it is something that is not as vintage as previously thought. The modern sound is still there and, despite the effort to incorporate more organic elements in examples like “Billie Bossa Nova” or “Everybody Dies”, the album does not end up becoming that “eternal album” that Eilish describes in her interviews.

It is probably the album that people expected, but not in the way it was thought it would be, because the formula of collecting songs in a great work is relegated to an album that at times sounds excessively cohesive, repeating concepts and maintaining a sound line that, judging by the creativity of those involved, could be ventured a little further. That does not throw to the ground the impeccable development of crucial tracks like “Not My Responsibility” or “Your Power”, where the first one brings out the more ambient of the brothers to relate a monologue that addresses not only Billie’s personal situation, but in general the excess of opinions about the other that can be read every day on social networks. The second mentioned, meanwhile, brings out a softer and warmer side in a context that manages to find and contrast both proposals as a personal exploration of sounds and structures, both in their sound and in the depth of their lyrics.

The conversation around this album will last forever, there is no doubt about that, and what “Happier Than Ever” will end up meaning in Billie’s career will probably continue to be analyzed many years from now. The truth is that the sound and compositional evolution that the duo of brothers presents in this album is far superior to its previous full length and, in that context, it is nice to listen to works as talented as this one from such young people. It may become a detour over the years, the first part of a new era, or a natural transition to another sound and visual change in an upcoming album, but there is no doubt that it will never be a work that crosses indifference. . The new generation of female artists brings unnecessary pressure on their work, even when certain proposals would be infinitely praised in the case of male artists. Despite the double effort required to establish an album as a work worthy of respect, the eyes will always be on top, so gestures like this manage to make things in their own way not only an act of courage, but also to challenge paradigms that it is time to demolish.

Artist: Billie eilish

Disk: Happier Than Ever

Duration: 56:07

Year: 2021

Stamp: Darkroom / Interscope