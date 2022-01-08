Billie Eilish, Coldplay and Dua Lipa lead the tours that will move the world in 2022

While waiting for the omicron variant of coronavirus not to postpone the return of world music tours in 2022, some of these have already sold out tickets and for several of them we are waiting for the announcement of stops in Mexico or Latin America.

Bad bunny

The last tour of the world has made it clear that Bad bunny is one of the references of music today. So far there have only been date confirmations for the United States, but it is not ruled out that it will announce shortly shows for Latin America.

Billie eilish

In 2021 the very young Billie Eilish released “Happier Than Ever”, her second studio album, and has already announced a world tour, which will start between February and April in the United States and then continue to Europe between June and July, and then tour Australia and New Zealand in September. In Mexico and Latin America it is expected to announce its dates soon, since in 2020 it canceled the scheduled concerts due to the pandemic.

Coldplay

The British band sold out in hours the tickets of their tour corresponding to the album “Music for the Spheres” of 2021, which will be one of their last original materials if Chris Martin sticks with the saying that in 2025 there will be no more new songs from Coldplay. In the south of the continent they can be seen in September, while in the north, between March and April, starting with Costa Rica. The dates in Mexico will be March 25 and 26 (Monterrey), March 29 (Guadalajara) and April 3 and 4 (Mexico City). They promise a show with a spectacular technological display.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia Tour will stop in Latin America. In what already looks like an incredibly musical September on the continent, the 26-year-old British singer will present her second studio album live in Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Mexico, countries where she sold out in minutes and without going beyond pre-sales. . Before, between February and March, he will visit some cities in the United States and Canada. Then it will be presented in Europe during the summer.

Elton John

Sir Elton John will resume his Farewell Yellow Brick Road farewell tour, which was paused for nearly two years as a result of the pandemic. It will start at the end of January in the United States and from there it will not stop. It has scheduled dates until 2023, however, none in Mexico or any other Latin American country. Hopefully dates for the region will be announced soon.

Gorillaz

The virtual band led by Damon Albarn as its main voice, Gorillaz, returns to Latin America in May. On the 3rd it was already announced at the Movistar Arena in Chile to show “Song Machine”, his most recent work. And for the 7th, he was announced as the headliner of the GNP Pulse Festival, which will take place at the Old Querétaro Airport in Mexico. The lineup includes bands like The Neighborhood, Carla Morrison, Cold War Kids, Enjambre, Hot Chip, Cuca, Banda Machos, Vetusta Morla, Ximena Sariñana and Natanael Cano.

Justin Bieber

Canadian singer Justin Bieber will return to touring with “Justice,” which will kick off in February in the United States after a series of postponements due to the pandemic. The “Beliebers” are already waiting for him in May in Mexico, where he will have four dates (May 22 in Monterrey, 23 in Guadalajara and 25 and 26 in Mexico City), and in September in Brazil, Argentina and Chile.

Kiss

“End of the Road World Tour” is the tour with which Kiss arrives in Latin America after passing through Australia and New Zealand. It has been handled as his farewell to the stage. After being delayed by the pandemic, in April he will visit Chile (20), Argentina (23), Brazil (April 26, 28 and 30 and May 1), Peru (May 4) and Colombia (7). There are no dates announced for North America yet.

Metallica

On April 27, Metallica fans will finally be able to see one of the most important bands in metal, after the suspension of their tour and the subsequent pandemic. That day the band will resume its tour in Chile, and then, on the 30th, to perform in Argentina. In May it will have shows in Brazil on the 5th, 7th, 10th and 12th, and then continue to Europe.

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus’ vocal power can be appreciated during her live performances at the shows she has scheduled for South America in March 2022. Before that, she only has one concert scheduled in Los Angeles, on February 12 (next to Green Day ), on the occasion of the Super Bowl festivities. Miley will perform in the versions of Lollapalooza in Argentina (18), Chile (19) and Brazil (26), as well as in Colombia (21) and the Asunciónico Festival in Paraguay (23).

Rammstein

The Stadium Tour of the German band Rammstein started in 2019 but could no longer conclude due to the pandemic. Distinguished for its spectacularity, the band has recharged its show with lights, fire and wholesale pyrotechnics, recovering the dates postponed by the pandemic. Between August and September it will be presented in cities in Canada and the United States, concluding on October 1, 2 and 4 at the Foro Sol in Mexico City.

Rauw Alexander

Without a doubt, the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter Rauw Alejandro is one of the most successful artists of this 2021. Thanks to his single “Todo de ti”, he has become a phenomenon heard everywhere. On February 18 he can be seen in Argentina, while on March 3 in Chile, on 5 in Paraguay and on 8 in Peru. Then in Mexico: on March 23 at the Monterrey Arena, on the 24 at the Telmex Auditorium in Guadalajara and on the 26 at the CDMX Arena. Starting in April, he will tour the United States.

Roger waters

The This Is Not A Drill Tour by the British Roger Waters, formerly of Pink Floyd, will begin a long tour of the United States in the summer, which until now will conclude in October when he performs in Mexico. He has a concert scheduled for October 11 at the Arena Monterrey, and on October 14 and 15 at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City.

The Weeknd

The After Hours After Hours’ Til Dawn stadium tour has been rescheduled by Canadian The Weeknd. On his website, the singer has promised that this tour, which requires stadiums to fulfill its spectacular, has had to be postponed but that it will start in the summer, and will travel around the world.