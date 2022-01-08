Ben Affleck talks about his status in Joss Whedon’s ‘Justice League’: “It was horrible”

Ben Affleck has gone through various phases in his professional career. First (like many) was branded as simply a “pretty face” and that he was only capable of starring in blockbuster productions of dubious quality. However, later the Affleck would arrive, a director who would shut the mouth of more than one with Goodbye little goodbye, The Town or the award-winning Argo. His choice of Batman was highly questioned by fans of the character, refusing to see a good Bruce Wayne in him, taking into account that the previous Dark Knight had been the talented Christian Bale. Finally, the problem was not his, since the Warner and Snyder project fell apart and contrary to what most people thought, he signed a very personal great hero. Now, on the occasion of the promotion of The tender bar, the actor has spoken with Los Angeles Times about his career and specifically about his personal and professional situation when he shot the superhero version of Joss Whedon.

The Oscar winner for Best Screenplay for The unstoppable Will Hunting He mentioned that his experience in Justice League was the lowest point for him, personally. Of course, I clarify that those feelings had nothing to do with the quality of the project itself and that the general “bad experience” had to do with a combination of factors. “It was the worst experience. It was horrible. It was all I didn’t like about this “, explained Ben Affleck to the middle. A shoot that began just at the time when he separated from Jennifer Garner and the death of the daughter of Zack Snyder, the original director of The Justice League and later author of the comment final cut which HBO premiered last year.

That production would not be the only disappointment that Affleck would take because of the vigilante of Gotham. The actor was determined to direct his own individual Batman film, but he walked away from the project for good in 2019. Yes, he will get the role back for a brief appearance in The Flash, the tape in which Barry Allen will travel to the past to rescue his mother. However, the one who will have his own film about the vigilante will be Robert Pattinson, in a production directed by Matt Reeves.