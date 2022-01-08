Ben Affleck reveals his worst moment as Batman

Actor Ben Affleck has revealed the most gruesome details of playing a well-known character as Batman in the movies.

Since Zack snyder chose Ben affleck to play Batman, there has always been a certain controversy around him. Besides his experience as the great hero of Dc comics It coincided with a very complicated stage in his personal life.

Now in a recent interview, Ben affleck has revealed his worst moment as Batman:

“It really was the Justice League that was the lowest point for me. That was a bad experience due to the confluence of things: my own life, my divorce, being too far away, competing schedules, and then Zack Snyder’s personal tragedy and the new filming. It was simply the worst experience. It was horrible. It was all I didn’t like about this. That became the moment when I said: I’m not going to do this anymore. It’s not even about the Justice League being that bad. Because it could have been anything.

He also revealed why he didn’t direct his own character movie.

There was a time when Ben affleck I was going to write, direct and star The batman, but later he left the project and Matt reeves took over by choosing Robert Pattinson as the new Dark Knight.

Ben affleck He explains why he couldn’t move forward with that movie: I looked at it and thought: I’m not going to be happy doing this. The person doing this should love it. You’re always supposed to want these things, and I probably would have loved to do it at 32 or something. But it was the point where I started to realize it wasn’t worth it. It’s just a wonderful benefit of reorienting and recalibrating your priorities that once I started to be more about the experience, I felt more at ease. “

The actor Ben affleck will come back one last time like Batman in the film The Flash which will premiere on November 4, 2022.