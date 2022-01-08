Barcelona moves away from the Champions League, after drawing against Granada

The Barcelona of Xavi Hernandez He continues to suffer in LaLiga, this time he could not maintain the advantage of one goal, which he had for practically the entire match, Granada tied him in the last moments of the match, played at the Nuevo Los Cármenes Stadium.

The culé team was affected in its performance, after the expulsion of “Gavi”, in minute 79, this conditioned the approach of Barcelona in the last minutes of the match, period in which they received the goal of the tie by Antonio Puertas.

After a first part of Barça dominance, the ball was theirs the first chapter, however they did not make many goal arrivals; In the complementary part, the Dutch Luuk de Jong put Barcelona ahead in the 57th minute, after beating Raúl Torrente and Víctor Díaz in the area to head to the center from the right of Brazilian Dani Alves and score his second goal in a row in the league, as he scored against Mallorca.

Barcelona saw one man less than 79, as Pablo Páez Gavira ‘Gavi’ went to bathe early, due to an expulsion for a double yellow, in the 89th minute, in the last moments of the game, Antonio Puertas scored the equal goal , with this result, Granada league seven games without knowing defeat.

Barcelona accumulates with 32 units and is sixth in the general table of LaLiga, barely scratching the places in Europe, while Robert Moreno’s Granada added 24 points and occupy the 12th position in the classification.

The expulsion changed the party for Barcelona

The midfielder, Sergio Busquets He stated that the expulsion of his teammate Pablo Páez Gavira ‘Gavi’ in the 79th minute, when his team was winning 0-1, “changed the game completely.”

“In the second half we should have had more the ball with the goal in favor, take it from side to side and wait to create spaces and have opportunities,” said Busquets in statements after the draw against Granada.

