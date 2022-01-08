Atlas wants to change history by lifting the title against León

This Thursday the Atlas of Guadalajara will visit León in the first leg of the final of the Grita México A21 tournament of the MX League After 22 years, the Rojinegro team returns to a final in Mexican soccer and the players know that they can change the history of the club if there are champions left, something for which they are fighting to achieve it.

At a press conference this Tuesday, the youth squad midfielder Jairo torres I catalog it as a dream to play a final with Atlas, a team to which he has done since he was little and with whom he has achieved a great season so far where he has been an undisputed starter in the Grita México A21 tournament of the MX League.

“It is a dream that you have had since you were a child, I have always been red-black at heart and it is a dream that you are living, but we want to make that dream come true with words and deeds, and we want to make history with the club that we have loved since we were children. and make history with the second title ”.

Regarding the next matches that are to come in the final, Torres said that he will search with all the dream he has had since he was a child of lifting the title to change history and get the title so longed for by fans of the Atlas. “I have always been Rojinegro at heart and this is a dream, we are undergoing a transformation, I am going to run and kill myself to keep that title.”

Another of the players who was present at the Atlas media day was the Olympic medalist Jesus Angulo, who said he was motivated to face the lion in the final of Liga MX, in addition to thanking the fans for the support they have given them. “The fans are with us, they never stop encouraging, we invite everyone to come together and believe like us, to achieve the goal.”

Edgar zaldivar assured that Atlas they must make the dream of being champions come true, especially for themselves and the people who at some point have been the target of ridicule and humiliation. “It is a very great responsibility because we carry the dream of millions of people, we are so blessed that we have the opportunity now, I don’t know why us, but we are going to fight, and I wish it with all my heart because we have gone through difficult times when We had to eat dirt, insults, be memes and now they do turn to see people, “he said.

“We have the opportunity to change history, I am in a final in the club of my loves. Since I was a child I used to tell my dad that he wanted to be a champion with Atlas, ”Zaldívar finished.

Atlas will seek its second title in its history after 70 years, it also reaches a final of the MX League After 20 years, so the red and black players have a firm dream of becoming champions this Sunday and changing history.