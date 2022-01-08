“At least someone is celebrating Castlevania’s 35th anniversary as they deserve,” say fans after this Limited Run announcement – Nintenderos

We bring an interesting message related to one of the most beloved franchises by nintenderos. It is effectively about Castlevania and their anniversary.

In the post that you have below, we can know that Limited Run plans to release not only a physical edition of Requiem on PS4 but also Castlevania Anniversary Collection merchandise (This title is available on Nintendo Switch). Fans claim that “At least someone is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the series as they deserve” after the news that reached us this morning regarding NFT.

Here you can see it:

Sink your fangs into some Castlevania Anniversary Collection merch, including enamel pins, a Switch case & all-new art from Tom duBois! Releases alongside Castlevania Requiem on PS4. Available to pre-order starting Friday January 14th. Learn more at https://t.co/uFFLbeTYI9 pic.twitter.com/tN2gmImt9n – Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) January 5, 2022

Konami’s Castlevania Anniversary Collection traces the origins of the historic vampire franchise. It includes a unique eBook with information from the developers, artists and others who have been inspired by the legacy of the series, and helps shed light on the world of the franchise. In celebration of Konami’s 50th Anniversary, we’ll relive these timeless classics that have helped define the platforming genre. We accompany the Belmont clan and all its bloodlines and allies; Anniversary Collection is the best way to enter the world of the series and the fight against Dracula.

What do you think? Feel free to share your opinion in the comments.

Via.