Astronomers discovered one of the largest structures ever seen in the Milky Way

In this section of the Milky Way is Maggie, the longest hydrogen filament in the entire galaxy.

Since approximately 13.8 billion years, the universe was born in a massive explosion that gave rise to the first subatomic particles and the laws of physics as we know them.

About 370,000 years later the hydrogen, the building block of stars, which merge hydrogen Y helium inside to create all the heaviest elements. While hydrogen remains the most ubiquitous element in the universe, It can be difficult to detect individual clouds of hydrogen gas in the interstellar medium (ISM).

This makes it difficult to investigate the early stages of star formation, which would offer clues about the evolution of stars. galaxies and the cosmos.

An international team led by astronomers from the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy (MPIA) recently noticed a massive filament of atomic hydrogen gas in our galaxy. This structure, called ‘Maggie ‘, is located about 55,000 light years away (on the other side of the Milky Way) and is one of the longest structures ever observed in our galaxy.

The study describing their findings appeared recently in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, was led by Jonas Syed, a Ph.D. student at the MPIA. He was joined by researchers from the University of Vienna, the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics (CfA), the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy (MPIFR), the University of Calgary, the Universität Heidelberg, the Center for Astrophysics and Planetary Sciences, the Argelander Institute for Astronomy, the Indian Institute of Science and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).

The research is based on data obtained by the Milky Way HI / OH / Recombination Line Survey (THOR), a Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array (VLA) -based observing program in New Mexico.

Using the VLA’s centimeter wave radio plates, This project studies the formation of molecular clouds, the conversion of atomic hydrogen into molecular hydrogen, the magnetic field of the galaxy and other questions related to the ISM and the formation of stars.

The ultimate purpose is to determine how the two most common hydrogen isotopes converge to create dense clouds that rise to new stars. Isotopes include atomic hydrogen (H), made up of a proton, an electron, and no neutrons, and molecular hydrogen (H2), or Deuterium, is made up of a proton, a neutron, and an electron.

Only the latter condenses into relatively compact clouds that will develop icy regions where new stars will eventually emerge.

The process of the transition from atomic hydrogen to molecular hydrogen is still largely unknown, which made this extraordinarily long filament an especially exciting find.

While the largest known molecular gas clouds are typically around 800 light years long, Maggie is 3,900 light years long and 130 light years wide. As Syed explained in a recent MPIA press release: “The location of this filament has contributed to this success. We still don’t know exactly how it got there. But the filament extends some 1,600 light-years below the plane of the Milky Way.”.

Above: the section of the Milky Way, measured by ESA’s Gaia satellite (above). The box marks the location of the ‘Maggie’ filament and the false color image of the atomic hydrogen distribution (below), the red line indicates the ‘Maggie’ filament

The team’s analysis showed that the matter in the filament had an average speed of 54 km / s-1, which they determined mainly by measuring it against the rotation of the Milky Way disk. This meant that radiation at a wavelength of 21 cm (also known as the “hydrogen line”) was visible against the cosmic background, making the structure discernible.

“The observations also allowed us to determine the speed of the hydrogen gas,” said Henrik Beuther, director of THOR and a co-author of the study. “This allowed us to show that the speeds along the filament hardly differ.”

Starting from this, the researchers concluded that Maggie is a coherent structure. These findings confirmed observations made a year earlier by Juan D. Soler, an astrophysicist at the University of Vienna and a co-author of the paper.

When he observed the filament, he named it after the longest river in his native Colombia: the Magdalena River (in English: Margaret or “Maggie”). While Maggie was recognizable in Soler’s earlier assessment of the THOR data, only the current study proves beyond doubt that it is a coherent structure.

Based on previously published data, the team also estimated that Maggie contains a 8% molecular hydrogen in a mass fraction.

On closer inspection, the team noted that the gas converges at various points along the filament, leading them to conclude that hydrogen gas accumulates in large clouds at those locations. Furthermore, they speculate that atomic gas will gradually condense into a molecular form in those environments.

“However, there are many unanswered questions”, Syed added. “The additional data, which we hope will give us more clues about the molecular gas fraction, is already waiting to be analyzed.”

Fortunately, several space-based and ground-based observatories will soon come into operation, telescopes that will be equipped to study these filaments in the future. These include the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) and radio studios such as the Square Kilometer Array (SKA), which will allow us to see the earliest period of the Universe (“Cosmic Dawn”) and the first stars in our Universe.

KEEP READING

Detected an interstellar magnetic field ready to form stars

Rubber animals lost at sea make their contribution to science

Chinese ‘artificial sun’ operates stable plasma over 17 minutes