https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220107/astronomos-descubren-a-maggie-una-de-las-estructuras-mas-grandes-detectadas-en-la-via-lactea-1120085891.html

Astronomers discover ‘Maggie’, one of the largest structures detected in the Milky Way

Astronomers discover ‘Maggie’, one of the largest structures detected in the Milky Way

Astronomers led by researchers from the Max Planck Institute of Astronomy (MPIA) have identified a filament that is one of the … 01.07.2022, Sputnik World

2022-01-07T18: 04 + 0000

2022-01-07T18: 04 + 0000

2022-01-07T18: 46 + 0000

space

Colombia

Germany

Earth

Milky Way

🪐 astronomy

universe

telescope

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1c/1118732720_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_234398bb38a56329f82864d1c636e654.jpg

Measuring approximately 3,900 light-years long, this structure composed primarily of hydrogen gas was identified as Maggie and could reveal information about the cycle of matter in stars, the MPIA reported in a statement. “Analysis of the measurements suggests that atomic gas in this line converges locally to form hydrogen molecules. When compressed into large clouds, this is the material from which stars eventually form, “explained the astronomical institute. Hydrogen, the scientists recalled, is the The most widespread substance in the universe and a central ingredient in the formation of stars, however the individual detection of hydrogen gas clouds is a demanding task that complicates the record of star formation in its early phases. This makes the finding of this hydrogen filament involved in the conformation of stars, maintained the MPIA of Germany, whose research was published in the journal Astronomy & amp; Astrophysics. Observations around Maggie allow us to determine the speed of hydrogen, explained one of the researchers, Henrik Beuther. This speed of hydrogen in a gaseous state is mainly determined by the rotation of the disk of the Milky Way, the German institute detailed. 3,900 light-years long, the filament is also about 130 light-years wide, explained Sümeyye Suri, another of the co-authors of the scientific paper. It is located about 55,000 light-years from Earth, at one end of the galaxy, they explained. Hydrogen, they noted, occurs under different conditions in the universe, first as atoms and molecules, and it is not until they condense into relatively compact clouds that they develop icy regions that new stars emerge. “But exactly how the transition occurs. from atomic to molecular hydrogen is still largely unknown. That makes the opportunity to study this filament extraordinarily long-term is even more stimulating, “the astronomers explained. One of the researchers, Juan D. Soler, named Maggie the filament in remembrance of the longest river in his native Colombia, the Magdalena, after identifying the first clues of galactic condensation ago. one year.

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20220107/por-que-los-planetas-del-sistema-solar-son-de-diferente-color-1120079478.html

https://mundo.sputniknews.com/20211125/la-via-lactea-acaba-de-perder-un-monton-de-galaxias-satelite-1118644146.html

Colombia

Germany

Earth

Milky Way

universe

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

2022

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

News

es_ES

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

https://cdnnmundo1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1c/1118732720_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5eb171c713d1caef55ed34dc0054eddf.jpg

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

Sputnik World contact@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“

space, colombia, germany, earth, milky way, 🪐 astronomy, universe, telescope