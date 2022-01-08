Arturo Vidal paralyzed the fans of Chile for his suspension in the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers

Arturo Vidal received terrible news about his suspension for his expulsion in Chile’s match against Ecuador for the Qualifiers and paralyzed his followers.

January 07, 2022 5:30 p.m.

Arturo Vidal is in the eye of the storm again after he learned the news that came from FIFA about his sanction in the Chilean National Team for his expulsion in the Qatar 2021 Qualifying match against Ecuador.

The King was the protagonist of a kick in the face of one of the Ecuadorian soccer players in the defeat of The Red against their rivals 3-0, which earned them a place outside the qualifying zone for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

However, once he went to the locker room, rumors began to circulate about the possibilities that his suspension will be of more than four games and will end up ending his participation in the contest.

Despite this, the Disciplinary Committee of the international entity decided to punish the Inter Milan midfielder with three days of sanction for which he will only be able to play in the March window against Uruguay.

In addition, they also punished Chile with the dispute of the matches behind closed doors against the team Charrúa in Calama due to discriminatory shouts in the last date and due to the invasion of the field by one of the players.

In any case, the ANFP will appeal and request the reduction to two suspension matches and the possibility of playing the remaining matches of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers with the public.