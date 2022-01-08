Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Jimmy Fallon! they premiere a new Christmas carol

Christmas is here and the artists take advantage of these dates to launch Christmas carols. Elton John and Ed Sheeran did it a few days ago and now it’s the turn of … Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion! The truth is that the song sounds great, but the most interesting thing is not in its rhythm, but in its message, in which the artists are not ignoring the pandemic and looking to the future.

The carol is called It’s A … (Masked Christmas) And, as we mentioned, the masks play a prominent role in the song, even more so if you watch the video clip.

The three celebrities give us a song that will not go unnoticed by anyone. Christmas, the coronavirus and waiting for all this to happen at once are themes and messages that will reach every corner of the planet. By the way, the song also has a rhythm with Megan Thee Stallion that with that rap touch of hers gives a something different to this Christmas carol.

The song comes with a very Christmas video clip, of course. Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion should collaborate more often because the result is a carol that sounds great and that makes the listener have to move, yes or yes.