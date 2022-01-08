Antonio Brown questions Tom Brady’s friendship; wants to play in NFL despite incident with Tampa Bay

Antonio Brown aired how the Bucs handled his ankle injury and that his relationship with Tom Brady was not genuine.

Fresh out of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown had a lot to say on Friday, airing from how the team handled his ankle injury last Sunday to how his relationship with Tom Brady wasn’t genuine.but out of a shared interest in winning.

“To me, a friend is someone who has your back,” Brown said on the “Full Send” podcast on Friday. “Not everyone in sports is going to be your friend. Tom Brady is my friend, why? Because I’m a good soccer player. He needs me to play soccer. People have different meanings of what friendship is. “.

AP Photo

Brown’s comments about Brady were a huge departure from what he had said in the past, comparing the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback to an “older brother” and calling him a “role model.”, after Brady twice invited Brown to move in with him when he was with the New England Patriots and Brown in Tampa Bay.

Brady has endorsed Brown multiple times, despite criticism for his troubled history, which has included eleven games lost due to suspension in the past two seasons.. Before signing with the Bucs in October 2020, Brown was ordered to serve an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy for assaulting a moving truck driver, to whom he did not contest charges of theft and assault, and was placed on felony probation and ordered to undergo anger management.

“We all love him. We care deeply about him. We want to see him at his best. Unfortunately, it will not be with our team,” Brady said Sunday. “I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic with some very difficult things that are going on.”

Brown also seemed to believe that Brady was somehow responsible for his not getting the contract he felt he deserved.. Brown signed a one-year deal this offseason worth up to $ 6.25 million laden with incentives, but had a guarantee of $ 3.1 million with a signing bonus of $ 2 million more.

Brown called Brady the “general manager,” a position Jason Licht holds. Licht told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Brown and his agent tried to guarantee Brown’s remaining 2 million in incentives, but the request was denied. Brown even went so far as to say that Brady negotiated the contract.

“People like to be around me and spend time with me, but they don’t even see my value in that sense. If you look at the statistics and the history, which is what we get paid, what we do, work and intangibles: I think I might deserve more than worrying about making money instead of worrying about winning another Super Bowl. “

Do youHow Brown remembers Sunday’s events at MetLife Stadium, where he removed his jersey, threw his gloves and jersey into the stands, ran into the end zone and made jumps, leaving the game in the third quarter while both teams were on the field? Playing?

“The coach said, ‘Get out of here.’ I was like, ‘Guys too!’ I’m going to remove the logo, I’m not going to use this shit anymore … I threw it away, “said Brown. “Now imagine you hear 60,000 people like, ‘Yes, AB!’ My adrenaline got so high. I got too sexy for my clothes, but I started giving the fans what they wanted. They want gloves, they want t-shirts. “

Coach Bruce Arians, who, like Brady, publicly defended Brown and kept him on the team despite his three-game suspension, said there was never a conversation with Brown about his ankle during the game. Arians said he never told him he was too hurt to continue.

By last Antonio Brown indicated that he would like to continue playing football after you have ankle surgery.

“Of course I plan to play soccer next season. Do you see what I’ve been able to do with an injured ankle?” Brown said. “It’s been four years since I could be in this situation where I could have good health and a good team that really supports me.. These guys have been treating me the opposite of what I am and I have been able to take that position for a couple of years out of respect. “

“I am looking forward to having my ankle cleaned and my career reignited. I am excited about the restart next year and I look forward to the opportunities that the NFL, if possible, has for me,” he concluded.