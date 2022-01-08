Angelina Jolie reveals what her children think about her alleged relationship with the Weeknd

After his divorce from Brad Pitt, the press has linked to Angelina Jolie with The Weeknd, a singer 15 years younger than the actress. In a recent interview to promote the new film ‘Eternals‘, Angelina Jolie revealed what her children think about her alleged love affair with the ‘Blinding Lights’ interpreter.

Remember that Angelina Jolie’s children appeared on a red carpet after their parents’ divorce, which surprised fans of the Jolie-Pitt familyWell, they have grown a lot in recent months and now they are all young people.

What do Angelina Jolie’s children think of The Weeknd?

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek have appeared together to promote the film ‘Eternals‘to the media and, in an interview for E !, a reporter asks Angelina Jolie: Are your children more excited because you are part of ‘Eternals’ or because you are friends with The Weeknd?

“They are very excited about the movie, if that’s what you’re asking.”he commented between laughs Angelina Jolie. He also stressed that while answering the question, he gave a knowing look to his partner Salma Hayek.

Photo: Archive

The relationship of the children of Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd

Yes OK Angelina Jolie did not reveal more details about her children’s relationship with The Weeknd now that rumors suggest that the actress and the singer could be boyfriends, we know that, previously, Angelina Jolie’s children lived with The Weeknd at a concert.

In addition, Pax, one of the six children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, accompanied his mother to a restaurant where the three met for lunch. According to The Sun, Angelina Jolie’s son gets along great with The Weeknd, as he is a huge fan of the singer.

Photo: Archive

Apparently the divorce of Angelina Jolie and Brad PittAlthough it has been difficult for the family, it is a stage that is already in the past, because now the actress is focused on her projects and her children. Also, children of Angelina Jolie they look very happy and, surely, they are big fans of The Weeknd. Do you think the actress does have a love relationship with the singer?