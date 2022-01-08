Angelina Jolie removes Brad Pitt’s tattoo: laser or makeup?

LAmerican actress Angelina Jolie seems to have made a decision regarding a physical feature in your body. Specifically, the allusive to tattoos. And exactly it has to do with Brad Pitt.

Jolie has been seen immersed in the premiere of her new movie, ‘Eternals’, and that is why she has appeared in both Los Angeles and Rome, at which time more than one person has been realizing that he has begun to erase the tattoo that he had on one of his arms and that made reference to his ex-husband.

Apparently the actress has already dared to take that step that she had not yet taken. Because Angelina He had up to seven tattoos on his left arm with the coordinates of the birthplace of the most important people in your life. Those corresponding to his six children, and they still are, and to Brad Pitt.

It is unknown if he has actually started to erase it with any cosmetic procedure –the laser is usually the most common-, or if you have decided to cover it with makeup. Now what it shows is that he wants virtually nothing to be seen in memory of the bond he had with Pitt.

Now before last summer he got a new tattoo on his right arm, and it is a Galileo Galilei’s phrase that goes like this: “Eppur si muove”, which in Spanish means “And yet it moves”, so perhaps it is a way of referring to the difficult situation that he has had to live.

