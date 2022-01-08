Andy Ruiz Jr. sounds, for Tyson Fury

Another huge opportunity approaches the American boxer of Mexican descent, Andy Ruiz Jr. Bob Arum, co-promoter of Tyson Fury, the British WBC world heavyweight champion, already has option B, in case negotiations for the next one do not prosper. defense of the European, against the mandatory challenger, Dillian Whyte, a native of Jamaica, based in Brixton, England.

Whyte, has put on the negotiating table a division of the purse of 55 percent for the champion, and 45 percent for the challenger. For Arum, it is unreasonable that the Jamaican aspires to win a bag of more than ten million dollars, an amount that breaks this business, and places the name of Ruiz Jr., as eligible.

There is still a long way to go for the Imperial, California-born; Negotiations between Fury’s promoters, Bob Arum and Frank Warren, with the challenger, could be closed at any time. They have until January 11 to reach an agreement on the 75/25 distribution of the bag, but if not, there would be an auction at the World Boxing Council, in which Fury gets an 80/20 split. Arum and Warren also regard the Swede Robert Helenius as a defiant of Tyson Fury.

Andy Ruiz Jr., knocked out Briton Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden in New York, on June 1, 2019, to proclaim himself the WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight world champion, in one of the biggest surprises of the world. boxing of all time. The feat of Ruiz Jr., is equated with Rocky, the film that Sylvester Stallone starred in 1976.

Jack Bernhardt, comedy writer and occasional entertainer, after Ruiz Jr.’s victory, wrote in England’s Guardian newspaper: “The image of the boxer taking down favorite Anthony Joshua is a glorious reminder that nothing is impossible. Andy Ruiz Jr., may be more successful, or this and a Snickers commercial may be the pinnacle of his career. In any case, that image will live on, acting like a beautiful baggy beacon in times of darkness, a reminder that nothing is impossible. ”

Ruiz Jr., lost to Anthony Joshua by unanimous decision in the direct rematch, held in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on December 7, 2019 … And I’ll be watching.