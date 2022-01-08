Amber Heard could get involved in a ‘Harry Potter’ project after the departure of Johnny Depp

Warner Bros. via IMDB | Tristan Fewings / Getty Images



The legal conflict between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp managed to divide all of Hollywood. And is that while the media ex-husbands are arranged in court, their respective fans continue to debate who is right.

Andreas Rentz / Getty Images



Both actors have evidence of domestic violence against them, a fact that has affected them in different ways with their individual projects.

Warner Bros. via IMDb | Tinseltown / Shutterstock



Now since Johnny Depp was fired from Fantastic Beasts 3, her fans believe that it is unfair that Amber Heard remains “intact” in the cast of the next Aquaman 2, where his presence has already been confirmed despite criticism.

In recent days, a tremendous irony was even speculated to the regret of all Johnnylovers: Amber Heard could venture into the universe of Harry Potter and its derivatives.

According to an exclusive report from the cinephile site Giant Freakin Robot (GFR), Amber Heard sought to chat with important executives of Warner Bros., taking advantage of the fact that the filming of Aquaman 2 It already started.

According to the report, Heard is not clear if he wants to appear in the movies of Fantastic Animals or in some other project of Harry Potter; however, she is convinced that she wants to be part of the world created by JK Rowling.

How the actress has a recent starring story thanks to the series The Stand (from CBS) his career could flourish even if he ends up (eventually) leaving Aquaman.

Various testimonies that haunt the American entertainment media, force fans to remember that the interest in Harry Potter It’s not new to Amber – she’s a huge fan of books and grew up on movies.

However, the actress had previously ruled out the idea of ​​participating in projects related to “Hogwarts” due to the presence of her ex-husband. Of course: now that you have “the free path” anything can happen.

It’s still too early to know what role Amber might fit in, but the stakes are up in the air. What character of Harry Potter and its derivative materials do you imagine for her? Let us know in the comments!

See also: