Amazon Prime: series and movies that premiere in January 2022

After a year in which it was strongly established in Argentina, the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video will seek to debate the leadership of Netflix and, at the same time, compete with Disney Plus and HBO Max. For this, the company of Jeff bezos announced the new series and movies coming up in January 2022, which include several titles that are eagerly awaited by viewers.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

The charismatic monsters will arrive on the platform on January 14.

The fourth part of the children’s saga will arrive directly to the on demand service on January 14 after its frustrated presentation in movie theaters due to the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the advance in the trailer, the friendly and terrifying gang of Drac, Frankenstein, Wayne, Griffin Y Murray the mummy will be transformed into human beings and must undertake a long journey to reverse the spell of Van Helsing.

The Tender Bar

Ben Affleck, Tye Sheridan, Daniel Ranieri and George Clooney, stars and director of “The Tender Bar.” EFE / EPA / NINA PROMMER

The new film directed by George Clooney and that has the performance of Ben affleck is another of the titles that will debut directly on Prime Video. The film, which will be available from January 7th, is a biographical drama about the popular American novelist JR Moehringer and tells how an orphan boy used to living in an alcoholic beverage business tries to achieve his dreams.

The english spy

The renowned British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, who previously shone with his roles in “Hawking” and “Sherlock”, will play an engineer who is recruited to be a secret CIA agent during the Cold War times to report on the plans of the Soviet Union and thus avoid Missile Crisis. Mix of psychological study and thriller, the story is based on real events. It will be released on January 29 and it has the endorsement of the critics.

This is Us – Season 5

The third-to-last season of the Pearson family hits Prime Video on January 27. For: nbc | NBC

The successful American series about a peculiar family, which features the leading roles of Milo Ventimiglia Y Mandy moore, will be available from January 27th and will include 16 episodes. This is the penultimate season of the cycle and, precisely in January, the last one will begin to be televised by the original network in the United States.

Simeone: live match by match – Coming soon

The docuserie that reveals the intimacy of Cholo is eagerly awaited by all football fans.

Without a doubt, it is a docuseries that all football fans will want to see. Who goes through the games in a more intense and emotional way than Cholo? The former player of the Selection and coach of Atlético de Madrid He opened the doors of his privacy to Amazon and, in addition to the performance of his team on the courts, he tells about his philosophy of life. For now, there is no exact date for the premiere of the audiovisual work, although the company confirmed that it will be this month.

Movies Releasing in January on Amazon

“Despues de. Lost souls” (January 3)

“Garcia and Garcia” (January 5)

“The Tender Bar” (January 7th)

“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” (January 14)

“The last big scam” (January 14)

“Ice road” (January 21st)

“The English spy” (January 29)

All January series on Prime Video

“As We See It” , season 1 (January 21)

“This Is Us” , season 5 (January 27)

“Critical Role: The Legend Of Vox Machina”, season 1 (January 28)

In addition, from Amazon Prime Video they announced in recent days that this year will be full of surprises with premieres of series produced by the company on “The Lord of the rings”. Also, in the coming months, the third season of “The Boys” and the fourth of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”.