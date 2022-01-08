Almeyda wants Jair Pereira in San Jose Earthquakes – David Medrano

IN THE LOOK

Given the loss of Osvaldo Alanís from San José from the MLS, coach Matías Almeyda has turned his eyes again to Mexican soccer and has thought of Jair Pereira to occupy the place left by Alanís.

The strategist personally communicated with the man from Morelos to find out if he is interested or not. Jair Pereira is currently undergoing treatment to try to solve the knee problem that has affected him so much in recent years and, at the end of that procedure, the veteran will test to see if he is fit and to be able to continue his career in the MLS or flat already retire. Necaxa was the last team from Pereira, where they had little participation due to the aforementioned injury.

JAMMED

The Sub 20 and Sub 18 of Necaxa could not arrive in Ciudad Juárez to play their game yesterday morning, since Aeroméxico canceled their Thursday afternoon flight from Mexico to Juárez, which is why the League, understanding the subject, he decided to reschedule the matches for a better occasion. The Sub 20 team is commanded by Gabriel Simón who has Yosgart Gutiérrez as his assistant, while the Sub 18 team has Guadalupe Ramón as a strategist and Luis Padilla as his assistant. The two paintings were stuck in the Federal District because of the cancellation.

HISTORICAL

Ricardo Ferretti reached 500 victories as a First Division coach in Mexican soccer. The sixth was the charm for the Brazilian strategist, who in the last five games of the previous tournament could not achieve the historic victory. With yesterday’s game against Necaxa, Ferretti reached 1,188 directed games, of which 500 are wins, 360 draws and 328 losses. Pumas, Chivas, Tigres, Toluca, Morelia and Bravos are the clubs in which the Brazilian strategist has worked.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: NECAXA: NICO CASTILLO RETURNED TO PLAY AN MX LEAGUE GAME AFTER 720 DAYS